Africa: Sundowns Hold Off Far Rabat to Win Second TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Title

Mamelodi Sundowns won the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League for the second time after holding FAR Rabat to a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the final in Morocco on Sunday night.

The South African side completed a 2-1 aggregate victory at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Sunday, adding to their first-leg 1-0 win in Pretoria last week.

Mohamed Hrimat gave FAR Rabat hope from the penalty spot in the 40th minute, but Teboho Mokoena's superb strike in first-half stoppage time restored Sundowns' aggregate lead and proved decisive.

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Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams then produced one of the biggest moments of the final when he saved Hrimat's second-half penalty to deny the Moroccan side a way back into the tie.

The victory gives Sundowns their second Champions League crown and hands coach Miguel Cardoso the title after previous final disappointments on the continent.

FAR Rabat went into the match needing to overturn a narrow deficit and started with the urgency expected from a side backed by a passionate home crowd.

The Moroccan club dominated possession for long spells in the first half and repeatedly sent balls into the Sundowns box, but the visitors remained disciplined.

Khuliso Mudau, Keanu Cupido, Ndamane and Divine Lunga held their shape well, limiting the hosts to few clear chances in open play.

FAR Rabat captain Hrimat had an early opportunity from a cross into the area, but his effort went over the bar.

Sundowns gradually settled and had their first meaningful opening midway through the half when Tashreeq Matthews struck from distance, sending his effort narrowly wide.

The tie changed 10 minutes before half-time when the referee reviewed a challenge by Lunga on Reda Slim on the VAR monitor and awarded FAR Rabat a penalty.

Hrimat stepped up and calmly converted in the 40th minute to make it 1-0 on the night and level the final at 1-1 on aggregate.

But Sundowns responded in the final moments of first-half stoppage time.

Brayan Leon delivered a cross into the area, Matthews helped it into the path of Mokoena, and the midfielder struck first time off the underside of the crossbar to make it 1-1 and put Sundowns back ahead overall.

Cardoso made a change at the start of the second half, introducing Marcelo Allende for Kutlwano Letlhaku as Sundowns looked to strengthen their midfield and manage the pressure.

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FAR Rabat continued to push forward, and Hrimat almost restored their lead when he headed narrowly wide from a corner.

The hosts were then given another major chance in the 74th minute when Williams was judged, after another VAR review, to have fouled Youssef El Fahli.

Hrimat again took responsibility, but Williams redeemed himself with a crucial save to keep Sundowns in front on aggregate.

The visitors almost punished FAR Rabat soon after when Arthur Sales helped create a chance for Jayden Adams, but the midfielder sent his effort wide.

Lebogang Mothiba later had a goal ruled out for offside, but Sundowns had already done enough.

Their defensive organisation, Mokoena's quality and Williams' penalty save carried them through a difficult night in Rabat and secured another historic continental triumph for the Tshwane club.

Match details

FAR Rabat 1-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns win 2-1 on aggregate

Scorers: Mohamed Hrimat 40' pen / Teboho Mokoena 45+7'

Competition: TotalEnergies CAF Champions League final, second leg

Date: Sunday, 24 May 2026

Venue: Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat

Outcome: Mamelodi Sundowns win the CAF Champions League