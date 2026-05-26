Kenya: Manipulated Image Does Not Show Actual Incident Where Bottle Was Thrown At Kenyan President

IN SHORT: An image has been posted online with the claim that it shows a protester throwing a bottle at Kenyan president William Ruto at a Nairobi rally. A bottle was thrown at the president in Lang'ata, but the image does not show the actual incident and was possibly generated using artificial intelligence tools.

Posts circulating on Facebook claim that a member of Kenya's Gen Z movement threw a bottle of water at president William Ruto during a rally in Nairobi and include an image of a man hurling a bottle toward the president, who shields himself.

The posts read: "Fearless GEN Z Yesterday threw bottle of water to Ruto in langata Nairobi during broadbased Government Rally."

"Gen Z" in the Kenyan context refers to young people who became politically active during the 2024 anti-government protests.

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The movement gained momentum online before spilling into street protests opposing proposed tax increases, corruption, unemployment, police brutality and governance under Ruto's administration. Tensions between sections of Gen Z activists and the government have remained high, amid criticism over economic hardship and the handling of dissent.

This post has also been shared here and here. (Note: See more instances at the end of this report.)

But does the photo show a real incident? We checked.

Misleading photo

On 28 April 2026, Ruto toured development projects, including affordable housing sites, in Kibra and Lang'ata in the capital.

Reports and videos from this visit confirm that a plastic water bottle was thrown in Ruto's direction during a walk through the Soweto affordable housing project.

However, the circulating image does not match verified footage of the incident. Videos from reliable sources show the bottle was thrown from a distance while Ruto walked in a crowd after the event, not while addressing the rally. The president was also dressed differently from how he appeared in the viral image.

The suspicious image shows signs of possible generation or manipulation using artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

Some faces in the background appear distorted or unnaturally smooth, while people surrounding the president, including a police officer, seem oddly calm despite the apparent security threat. In a real incident involving the president, security officers would likely react immediately to shield him and secure the area.

While a bottle was indeed thrown during Ruto's Lang'ata visit, the culprit is unknown and the viral image is misleading.

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This image and claim have also been posted here, here, here, here and here.