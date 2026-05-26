South Africa: Jordaan Fraud Case Could Stretch to 2030, Laments Frustrated Prosecutor

Safa president Danny Jordaan was recently back in court for his fraud case, which was once again postponed. A day before this latest appearance, four critics of the soccer boss were permanently ousted from the federation by way of a vote.

It's been a busy couple of days for the South African Football Association (Safa) as the federation slowly builds up towards its next elective congress, which is pencilled in for some time in September. As things stand, Safa president Danny Jordaan has not dismissed the possibility of running for another four-year term, which would be his fourth in succession.

The federation held an ordinary congress in Kempton Park on Sunday, 24 May 2026. This came on the back of a national executive committee (NEC) meeting two days prior. Then on Monday, 25 June, Jordaan and his co-accused (including Safa's chief of finance Gronie Hluyo, as well as PR specialist Trevor Neethling and former CEO Russell Paul) appeared at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on fraud charges.

In keeping with the theme of this legal matter since Jordaan and his alleged co-conspirators were arrested in December 2024, the matter has once again been postponed - this time to 27 August.

'Why bend backwards for Jordaan?'

Initially, Jordaan and Hluyo's legal representative Riaan Gissing (acting on behalf of Victor Nkwashu) had suggested that the matter be postponed to late July, after the 2026 Fifa World Cup. South Africa is appearing for...