Kenya: Olekina Warns Embassy Funding Crisis Is Hurting Kenya's Global Reputation, Questions Expansion of Foreign Missions

26 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has raised concerns over the welfare of Kenyan staff serving in diplomatic missions abroad, warning that delayed salaries, unpaid rent, and financial strain are damaging the country's international reputation.

In a statement, Olekina described the situation facing Kenyan diplomats and embassy staff as "unacceptable," saying many employees stationed overseas are struggling for months without pay or adequate operational support.

"The situation of Kenyan staff in diplomatic missions abroad is unacceptable. Many are going months without pay, rent is delayed, and they lack even the basic support needed to represent the country," Olekina said.

The senator questioned the state of financial management within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, arguing that the challenges facing missions abroad point to deeper institutional inefficiencies and mounting pending bills.

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"If this is the state of our missions abroad, what is happening within the Ministry itself? It points to a system weighed down by pending bills and inefficiencies," he stated.

Olekina further challenged the government to reconsider its diplomatic expansion strategy, arguing that Kenya should prioritize sustaining and strengthening existing embassies before opening additional foreign missions.

"It is time to make tough decisions: should Kenya continue opening more missions it cannot sustain, or fix what already exists instead of leaving both staff and citizens abroad to struggle?" he posed.

The lawmaker also called on Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to urgently address the crisis.

"CS Musalia Mudavadi and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, you must act now. This situation is untenable and continues to damage Kenya's reputation," Olekina said.

The remarks come amid growing scrutiny over the financial and operational challenges facing Kenya's foreign missions, with concerns emerging over delayed remittances, unpaid staff dues, and limited funding for embassy operations in several countries.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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