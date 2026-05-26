South Africa: Steenhuisen Calls for Urgent Climate Resilience in Agriculture

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen says resilience is no longer an abstract concept for agriculture but an "operational necessity" as climate change, failing logistics infrastructure and volatile global markets reshape the future of South Africa's deciduous fruit industry.

Addressing the Hortgro Symposium 2026 in Somerset West on Monday, Steenhuisen said the deciduous fruit industry is operating at the frontline of change, confronting increasingly unpredictable climate conditions, logistical pressures, stricter export requirements and growing international competition.

"Climate change is no longer a future challenge for agriculture. It is already reshaping production realities today," Steenhuisen said.

He said recent storms in the Western Cape, particularly in the Witzenberg and Breede River Valley regions, highlighted the urgent need for climate resilience and stronger disaster preparedness in agriculture.

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"The devastating storms caused widespread damage to infrastructure, orchards and local communities. The collapse of critical electricity infrastructure and the pressure placed on cold-storage facilities created serious risks for the apple and pear industry at a particularly sensitive point in the export season," the Minister said.

Steenhuisen warned that climate change is already reshaping agricultural production realities, particularly for deciduous fruit growers who depend on reliable winter chilling, stable irrigation systems and strict export-quality standards.

"Warmer winters, droughts, floods, storms, heat stress and changing pest pressures all have direct consequences for productivity, fruit quality and export competitiveness," he said.

He commended the resilience of farming communities trying to protect crops and maintain export operations under severe strain.

"During my visit to the region last week, I was struck not only by the scale of the damage, but also by the resilience and determination shown by farmers, workers, municipalities, and local communities under extremely difficult conditions.

"These events are a stark indicator that climate resilience, infrastructure maintenance and disaster preparedness are becoming increasingly important components of agricultural sustainability," the Minister said.

Despite mounting pressures, the Minister said South Africa's deciduous fruit industry remained one of the country's most dynamic and internationally competitive agricultural sectors, supporting more than 302 000 jobs across agriculture and agri-processing.

The industry also contributes to a broader horticultural economy valued at over R147 billion nationally.

Innovation is the foundation of sustainability.

Stennhuisen also stressed the growing importance of research, innovation and technology in helping producers adapt to changing conditions.

According to the Minister, innovation is no longer optional, "it is the foundation of sustainability."

"Innovation in modern agriculture is not limited to laboratories or research institutions. It includes technology in orchards, data-driven irrigation systems, biological controls, advanced breeding systems, logistics optimisation and digital traceability platforms.

"The future of agriculture will belong to sectors that combine productivity with sustainability and science with competitiveness," he said.

Steenhuisen also emphasised the importance of biosecurity and market access, saying South Africa's future agricultural growth depended on expanding and protecting export opportunities.

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He highlighted the recent trade gains, including a new stone fruit export protocol with China and the reopening of fresh apple exports to Thailand, as examples of successful collaboration between government and industry.

However, he acknowledged that logistics failures and inefficiencies at the Port of Cape Town continued to undermine the competitiveness of the fruit sector.

"For a high-value perishable export sector, logistics efficiency is existential. When export fruit misses shipping windows, producers do not simply lose time. They lose value, market confidence and profitability," Steenhuisen said.

The Minister reaffirmed government focus on reducing unnecessary red tape, improving regulatory efficiency, supporting infrastructure and logistics improvements, and aggressively pursuing export opportunities for South African producers.