Tanzania: Government Warns Against Online Incitement, Misinformation

Dodoma — THE government has warned that individuals and groups using social media and other platforms to spread false information, insults and incitement threatening national peace will face legal action as authorities intensify efforts to safeguard security.

Winding up debate on the Ministry of Home Affairs budget estimates in Parliament yesterday, portfolio's Minister Patrobas Katambi said misuse of online platforms, illegal immigration, organised crime and unlawful activities by some institutions remain among the major threats to peace and stability in the country.

"We already have laws. Anyone spreading false information, insulting leaders or humiliating others through online platforms will be taken to court," Mr Katambi said.

He stressed that the government's intention is not to suppress citizens, but to ensure laws, regulations and national values are respected by all.

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"We are not intending to hurt people. Our objective is to enforce the laws, procedures and regulations that we have collectively agreed upon as a nation," he told Parliament.

Mr Katambi said protection of national peace and security is a shared responsibility involving citizens, communities, religious institutions and the government.

"The ultimate protector of the nation is God, but every citizen also has a duty to protect the country. That is why the Constitution clearly states that every person has responsibility towards the nation," he said.

According to the minister, security threats often begin with individuals who violate laws and moral values before expanding into wider social and institutional problems.

"One individual with criminal intentions can destroy a society or destabilise a nation. Criminals live within our communities, robberies are planned in our neighbourhoods and violence is organised within our streets. If society remains silent against a few criminals, destruction will spread across the nation," he said.

Mr Katambi also warned institutions and organisations operating contrary to Tanzanian laws, saying authorities will continue taking action against offenders.

"There are organisations that have promoted same-sex relations and we have already taken action against them. There are also institutions that registered themselves as non-political but later became involved in financing political activities. We will continue taking action," he said.

The minister further cautioned political parties against using inflammatory language capable of causing unrest and undermining national unity.

"Tanzania follows a multiparty democratic system under the Constitution, but if political parties use speeches, statements and publications to incite violence instead of reconciliation, they become a major threat to national security," he said.

Mr Katambi said the government will continue ensuring that all individuals violating laws are subjected to due legal process without interference.

"We will continue ensuring that the law takes its course against anyone misusing online platforms or engaging in acts that threaten peace and security," he stressed.

On cybercrime and misuse of social media, the minister said authorities had already issued directives to deal with online fraud, insults, humiliation and false publications circulating on digital platforms.

He noted that Tanzania already has laws governing online content, communications and criminal offences related to misuse of technology.

"It has reached a point where everyone wants to become a spokesperson and use inflammatory language. Whoever is found violating the law will face action," he added.

Mr Katambi also revealed that the government has started discussions with the Ministry of Information and other stakeholders to address the spread of false and misleading information online and across media platforms.

"If someone spreads lies against the government or against another person, we will arrest and take them to court, regardless of whether the statements are made for political popularity," he said.

On illegal immigration, Mr Katambi described it as another serious threat to national security, saying authorities are continuing to strengthen surveillance and enforcement measures.

He also defended the government's position on citizenship applications, saying Tanzanian citizenship is granted according to legal procedures and is not an automatic right for foreigners.

"Anyone applying for citizenship must satisfy all conditions provided under the law before being granted citizenship documents," he explained.

Meanwhile, the minister commended ongoing reforms and investments in security institutions, including construction of modern police housing, offices and stations, procurement of modern equipment and expansion of digital systems.

He said Parliament had raised concerns over inadequate police infrastructure and assured lawmakers that the government would continue constructing police stations across the country.

"Many MPs requested construction of police stations of different categories and I want to assure them that this government will continue building police stations," he said.

Mr Katambi disclosed that destruction of some police stations had caused losses exceeding 12bn/-, forcing the government to allocate additional funds for reconstruction.

According to him, a Class A police station costs approximately 1.6bn/- to construct, while Class B and Class C stations require about 800m/- and 165m/- respectively.

The minister said the government aims to build 3,900 police stations nationwide, although current plans target construction of 669 stations depending on availability of funds.

"We still require more than 108bn/- to implement the programme fully, apart from rebuilding damaged stations," he said.

Mr Katambi further praised security organs for embracing technology to improve efficiency and service delivery.

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He said reforms are underway in the Police Force, Immigration Department, Fire and Rescue Force, Prisons Service and the National Identification Authority, including expansion of digital systems and smart policing technologies.

"We are moving towards smart city policing systems, advanced digital vehicle inspection technologies and online court hearings within prisons," he said.

The minister also hailed Tanzanian officers participating in international peacekeeping missions, saying they continue to demonstrate professionalism and competence globally.

"Our officers have continued to perform exceptionally well in both national and international assignments," he stated.

On welfare of security officers, Mr Katambi said the government has already revised pension calculations and is implementing directives issued by President Samia Suluhu Hassan on health insurance, salary improvements and promotions for officers.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister for Home Affairs, Ayoub Mohammed Mohmoud, defended the country's security organs against criticism, saying Tanzania continues to maintain disciplined and strong institutions capable of preserving peace and stability.

"Tanzania has strong and highly professional security institutions built on discipline and stability. Peace and security remain key pillars for achieving the country's development vision," the deputy minister said.