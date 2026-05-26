Rwanda: Northern Corridor States Push Digital Reforms to Ease Trade Barriers

Countries along the Northern Corridor are considering stronger digital customs systems and cross-border information sharing to address persistent non-tariff barriers (NTBs) slowing regional trade.

The discussions are taking place during the Northern Corridor Integration Projects (NCIP) Single Customs Territory (SCT) Cluster meetings in Kigali, hosted by the Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) as chair of the SCT Cluster.

The two-day meeting, which started on May 25, has brought together officials from Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya and South Sudan.

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The talks are focused on challenges affecting cargo movement across borders despite progress made under the Single Customs Territory framework, which was introduced to ease trade and reduce the cost of doing business in the region.

Speaking at the meeting, Rwanda's Commissioner for Customs Services and SCT National Coordinator, Sam Kabera, said partner states had made progress in cargo clearance, revenue collection and coordinated border management through harmonised customs procedures.

However, he said several bottlenecks continue to affect the corridor's efficiency.

"We continue to experience issues related to non-tariff barriers, operational inefficiencies, infrastructure constraints and emerging risks associated with evolving trade patterns and technologies," Kabera said.

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Among the reforms under discussion are enhanced scanner image sharing, customs data exchange, automation of customs systems, improved cargo monitoring and stronger risk management mechanisms.

Kenya's SCT National Coordinator, Jeremiah Kosgei, said repeated cargo inspections along the corridor remain one of the major causes of delays.

"To this end, we want to move and share scanner images so that we do not keep on scanning goods along the corridor," he said.

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According to Kosgei, sharing scanner images captured at the Port of Mombasa with partner states would reduce clearance delays and lower transport costs.

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He added that integration of customs systems and improved cargo tracking technologies had already helped reduce the time taken to move goods from the port to inland destinations.

Uganda's Head of Regional Economic Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Richard Kabonero, said delays in harmonising customs systems and procedures continue to affect full implementation of the SCT agenda.

"These include persistent non-tariff barriers, delays in harmonisation of customs systems and procedures, infrastructure bottlenecks, and emerging trade and security-related concerns," he said.

Kabonero called for increased digitisation and integrated systems to improve customs administration, cargo tracking and information exchange across the region.

RRA Commissioner General Ronald Niwenshuti said digital systems remain central to improving trade efficiency along the Northern Corridor.

"We still have some bottlenecks that deter seamless flow of cargo, such as non-tariff barriers," he said.

Niwenshuti said accelerated adoption of digital innovations in customs administration and trade facilitation would improve coordination, service delivery and trust among partner states.

"Digital tools are not only enablers, but catalysts of trust building, improved service delivery and sustainable resource mobilisation," he said.