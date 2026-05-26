South Africa: How Will Teachers Handle Bullying? South African Study Finds They're Ill-Prepared

analysis

Bullying is a widespread global problem, with extensive research across countries showing that no school is immune. In South Africa, the scale is particularly concerning, with studies indicating that between a fifth and over half of learners have experienced or witnessed school violence.

This means many pre-service teachers will enter training having experienced bullying at school themselves.

Studies elsewhere have shown that experiences of bullying can foster empathy and intervention, but may also result in avoidance, helplessness or even aggression. That's why it's important to understand teachers' beliefs and coping styles in addressing bullying.

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One theory about learning, Social Learning Theory, posits that behaviour is learned through observation and imitation. This would suggest that bullying and aggression are shaped by experiences at home, school and society.

Pre-service teachers therefore start their training with pre-formed beliefs about how bullying is managed, based on what they have witnessed. However, behaviour is not determined by observation alone. The Theory of Planned Behaviour argues that individuals act when they feel motivated and confident. This implies that a person can do something to reduce bullying if they are supported by others.

Researchers have noted that bullying involves three key actors, namely the perpetrator, victim and bystander. It's been suggested that teachers can be "key agents of change". But studies have found that although teachers recognise the need to act, they frequently underestimate the prevalence of the problem. And learners may avoid reporting incidents because they think that no action will be taken.

As a teacher educator I'm interested in what they bring from their past to their profession, and how to prepare them for their role. A few years ago I carried out a study which investigated how the past experiences of first year pre-service teachers in a South African School of Education shaped their perceptions about bullying and their responses to it, and how these experiences might influence their roles as future teachers.

More than half the teachers in the study had witnessed bullying at school at some point, but had done nothing about it. I found that they seemed ill prepared to deal with bullying. I am not aware of this being a routine part of teacher training in South Africa. Their training ought to prepare them better so as to break the cycle of learning to be bystanders (or worse).

The pre-service teachers in the study have not been followed up in subsequent years.

Experiences of bullying at school

My study used a mixed-methods, longitudinal design to examine pre-service teachers' experiences and understandings of bullying. Data from 305 multiple-choice questionnaires established the frequency of their exposure to bullying at school when they were learners themselves. A group of 56 respondents completed open-ended questionnaires about how they thought their experiences might affect them as teachers.

The results revealed that most had experienced bullying as bystanders (66%). They said they had been "afraid of being bullied", choosing to "just sit and watch". Some (18%) identified as victims and noted that they had been "bullied most of the time" and "constantly physically attacked by fellow learners". Twelve percent (12%) of participants said they had assumed a combination of roles (bystander, victim, bully).

One participant stated that he "was a victim at some stage of (his) schooling, but when (he) got smarter (he) started being a bully". A minority (3%) admitted to bullying, which was often linked to power. One said he had been able to act freely as the "teacher's favourite". Another participant noted that he "would use (his) power as class representative and tease others knowing that they won't say anything back".

These patterns suggest that the participants had learned through observation, and that they might not act against bullying when they became teachers.

Read more: Student teachers in South Africa choose comfort over challenge in practical placements: but there's a hidden cost

Still, 79% said they believed their experiences would make them "better teachers", even though they were "never sure what exactly to do". These participants expressed strong intentions to act by "reporting every bullying incident", yet also highlighted systemic gaps, noting when they were learners at school their teachers at school "did not take the matter any further".

A dominant (64%) perception was that "there is no avoiding bullying ... (it's) a growing pandemic". Participants emphasised emotional impact: one comment was that bullying "makes you feel absolutely terrible and destroyed". These experiences fostered empathy but also vulnerability, as some felt it could "test (their) anger levels" or make teaching "a burden".

Future teachers

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These findings matter because they show that teachers are not neutral actors; their past experiences of bullying shape how they might interpret, ignore or respond to learner behaviour. When a majority enter the profession as former bystanders or victims, there is a real risk of inaction, misjudgement or overcorrection in classrooms.

Read more: What student teachers learn when putting theory into classroom practice

This has direct implications for school climate, learner safety and the reproduction of harmful power dynamics. Without intervention, cycles of silence and normalisation may persist despite good intentions.

The study participants did not receive training after the study to help them manage bullying.

Teacher education programmes must integrate structured, critical reflection on personal schooling histories, particularly around bullying and authority. This should be coupled with explicit training in evidence-based anti-bullying strategies, not just awareness. Mentorship during teaching practice must intentionally surface and guide these reflections. Finally, schools must not put all the responsibility on novice teachers.

Moeniera Moosa, Teacher Education, University of the Witwatersrand