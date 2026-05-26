Africa: South Africa's Mia Healthcare Raises $920k for Mobile Dental Care

South African e-health startup Mia Healthcare Technologies raised ZAR15 million, or about $920,000, to expand access to affordable dental and orthodontic care.

The funding came from the Vumela Fund, which is managed by Edge Growth. Mia Healthcare said the investment will support its next phase of growth, including a wider national footprint, stronger manufacturing capacity and broader access to dental care across Southern Africa.

Founded in 2021 by Dr. Zane Stennings and Dr. Karishma Soni, Mia Healthcare operates a network of mobile and fixed dental practices. The company also offers locally made clear aligners at lower prices than many imported alternatives.

Mia Healthcare said its model addresses cost, location and access barriers in dental care. By combining dental services, manufacturing and partner dentists, the company wants to make orthodontic treatment more accessible while creating growth opportunities for practitioners.

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Stennings said the investment validates Mia's mission and shows that the dental market has room for innovation and scale. Edge Growth said Mia has a strong management team, deep industry knowledge and a service model suited to a stable market.

Key Takeaways

Mia Healthcare's funding highlights a part of health care that often receives less attention than hospitals, telemedicine or drug delivery. Dental care is expensive for many households, and access can be limited outside major urban areas. Orthodontic products such as clear aligners are often priced for higher-income patients because of import costs, specialist access and clinic overheads. Mia is trying to lower those barriers by combining local production, mobile dental services, fixed practices and partnerships with dentists. That model could help patients get treatment closer to where they live and at a lower cost. It could also help dentists add new revenue streams without building full manufacturing or digital systems themselves. The challenge will be scale. Dental care still requires trust, clinical quality, follow-up visits and strong patient compliance. Mia will need to grow without weakening service quality. If the company can use the funding to expand manufacturing, deepen its clinic network and keep prices accessible, it could build a stronger dental-care platform for South Africa and nearby markets.