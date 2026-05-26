Rwanda: Trinity Metals Launches Deep Drilling At Nyakabingo Mine

Trinity Metals has launched an advanced drilling programme at the Nyakabingo mine in Rulindo District as part of efforts to expand mineral resources and support long-term tungsten production.

The company announced on Tuesday, May 26, that the exploration campaign is aimed at improving geological understanding of the mine, including structural interpretation and underground mapping of mineral deposits at Nyakabingo, one of Africa's largest tungsten deposits.

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The drilling programme is expected to confirm whether mineralised veins extend deeper underground and strengthen the long term sustainability of mining operations that have been ongoing at the site since the 1930s. Mineralised veins are distinct sheetlike body of crystallized minerals within a rock.

According to Trinity Metals, the new programme is the first major drilling campaign to be undertaken at Nyakabingo after decades of successful production. The programme forms part of broader plans to expand the mine's mineral resource base.

The exercise involves deep drillholes targeting depths of about 850 metres from the surface.

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Trinity Metals has appointed Isaac Emissary as Group Exploration Manager to oversee the programme. Depending on the findings, the company said it may consider expanding drilling activities and carrying out additional exploration work across the mining licence area.

Peter Geleta, Chief Executive Officer of Trinity Metals, said the campaign is intended to strengthen confidence in the mine's long term potential.

"This exploration campaign is a critical step towards further increasing our confidence in Nyakabingo and upgrading the resource, expanding the mineral inventory, and optimising long term mine planning," he said.

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He added that integrating continuous exploration with data driven resource definition would help strengthen reserve visibility and position Nyakabingo for extended mine life and sustainable tungsten production.

Nyakabingo is as Africa's largest producer of tungsten and plays a major role in Rwanda's mining sector. Tungsten from the mine is exported mainly to Austria, where it is processed for use in manufacturing metal wires, electrodes, and wear-resistant industrial equipment.

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The mine currently produces between 100 and 110 tonnes of wolframite per month, containing between 66 and 70 per cent tungsten. Trinity Metals says the site has strong long term potential, with estimates suggesting the mine could continue operating for more than 40 years with continued investment and exploration.

Nyakabingo operates on a 1,600 hectare mining concession estimated to contain about 115,502 tonnes of recoverable tungsten, with further potential at deeper levels.

Besides tungsten, Trinity Metals has tin and tantalum operations and has identified a prospective lithium deposit. The company also manages Musha and Rutongo mines.