Rwanda, Honduras Explore Infrastructure Cooperation During Vice President's Visit

Rwanda and Honduras on Monday, May 25, explored areas of cooperation in infrastructure development during a visit to Kigali by the Honduran Vice President Diana Baleska Herrera Portillo.

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Honduras, a Central American country bordered by Guatemala, El Salvador, and Nicaragua, is known for its mountainous terrain, tropical biodiversity, and rich cultural heritage linked to the ancient Mayan civilisation. The country also has coastlines along both the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean.

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During her visit, Herrera Portillo met the Minister of Infrastructure, Jimmy Gasore, with discussions focused on collaboration opportunities in infrastructure development, particularly in water access and sanitation initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable and inclusive development.

The vice president and her delegation also visited Kigali Genocide Memorial, where they paid tribute to victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Welcomed today H.E. Ms. Diana Baleska Herrera Portillo, Vice President of Honduras , and her delegation as they paid their respects to the victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi. pic.twitter.com/dH3ElhsNm4-- Kigali Genocide Memorial (@Kigali_Memorial) May 25, 2026

The memorial, which is the final resting place for more than 250,000 victims, commemorates the genocide that claimed more than one million lives in just 100 days.

During the visit, the delegation toured exhibits tracing the causes, execution, and consequences of the Genocide against the Tutsi, as well as Rwanda's journey of recovery built around unity, reconciliation, and rebuilding.