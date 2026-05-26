Malawi: Luthando Holdings Clarifies Karonga Procurement Structure, Reaffirms Deep-Running Alliance With Catholic Church and Affiliates

Luthando Holdings Limited, through its Managing Director Hendrix Laher, has issued a comprehensive public clarification regarding recent procurement communications in the Northern Region, confirming that its foundational relationship with the Karonga Diocese of the Catholic Church remains entirely cordial, intact, and mutually beneficial.

The corporate briefing was released to provide essential context surrounding an initial notification regarding the intended cancellation of a Local Purchase Order (LPO) for the procurement of Yamaha motorbikes, ensuring absolute transparency and preventing any misrepresentation of facts among church stakeholders and the general public.

In the statement, Managing Director Hendrix Laher explicitly clarified that the administrative matter had absolutely nothing to do with the Karonga Diocese itself, which remains one of the firm's most faithful, consistent, and valued customers. Instead, the transaction uniquely involved the KOLPING Society of Malawi, a Karonga-based organization that formerly operated under the diocese's administrative umbrella.

Laher explained that the issue regarding the intended LPO cancellation arose strictly from temporary misinformation received by some internal stakeholders within the KOLPING structure. He confirmed that direct, professional engagements have successfully resolved any potential ambiguities, with no troubling issues remaining between the entities thus far.

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"KOLPING Society of Malawi remains one of our valued customers," Hendrix Laher stated. "We look forward to strengthening our business relationship and exploring more opportunities for collaboration in the future."

A Legacy of Institutional Gratitude

Under the leadership of Hendrix Laher, the automotive and logistics supplier used the operational update to express its profound gratitude and lifelong indebtedness to the wider Catholic Church establishment in Malawi. The firm openly credited the Church's various structures--particularly highlighting the multi-year patronage of individual dioceses, Catholic Relief Services (CRS), and the Catholic Development Commission in Malawi (CADECOM)--as the primary engine behind its corporate development.

Laher noted that during the company's corporate infancy, when it was taking its first fragile "baby steps" in the competitive industry, the Catholic Church establishment acted as its parent customer. By continuously trusting the young firm with critical business opportunities, the Church effectively nurtured Luthando's growth and shaped its trajectory into a prominent national distributor.

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Unwavering Operational Commitment

To ensure that the mobility requirements of humanitarian, pastoral, and development agents continue uninterrupted across Malawi, Hendrix Laher reiterated Luthando Holdings' strict adherence to corporate governance, commercial integrity, and open communication.

The distributor concluded by promising a renewed focus on its core service delivery standards, vowing to maintain the highest levels of professional ethics while continuing to supply high-quality Yamaha products backed by premium, reliable after-sales service that meets and exceeds customer expectations.