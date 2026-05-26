Malawi: Old Mutual Malawi Marks 72 Years With Africa Day Celebrations

Old Mutual Malawi on Monday combined its 72nd anniversary celebrations in Malawi with this year's Africa Day commemorations in an event that celebrated African identity, culture and unity.

The colourful event, held at the company's head office in Blantyre, saw members of staff showcasing Africa's rich cultural heritage through traditional attire, music and dances aimed at strengthening unity and appreciation of African traditions.

Speaking during the celebrations, Old Mutual Malawi Strategy, Digital and Data Executive Lorraine Mlenga said the company deliberately chose to merge the two occasions to create a special moment of reflection and appreciation for employees and the company's long-standing contribution towards Malawi's growth.

"When this day arrives, we treat it in a special manner because it brings the spirit of Africa into the office through local favourites," said Mlenga.

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She said this year's Africa Day celebrations were particularly significant as they coincided with Old Mutual Group's 181 years of existence on the African continent and 72 years of operations in Malawi.

"This event serves as a moment to reflect on the impact, legacy and footprint the corporate giant has established within the Malawi market," she added.

Mlenga further commended members of staff for their dedication and contribution towards helping the company achieve its broader goal of supporting economic growth and improving lives across Africa.

One of the employees, Financial Accountant Tatha Makumba, applauded management for organising the event, saying it reminded workers of the importance of unity, diversity and mutual respect within the workplace.

She said the celebrations also provided an opportunity for staff members to connect beyond professional responsibilities while embracing African culture and identity.

Africa Day is commemorated annually on May 25 to celebrate African unity, heritage and progress across the continent.