Uganda: Balimwezo Calls for Clean Water and Better Sanitation in Kampala Schools

Ronald Balimwezo Nsubuga has called for increased efforts in promoting clean water, sanitation and hygiene in schools and communities to prevent disease outbreaks and environmental degradation.

Speaking during a community engagement on water and sanitation, Balimwezo warned against the dangers of drinking contaminated water, saying it exposes residents to diseases such as diarrhoea and typhoid.

"People should avoid drinking contaminated water because it exposes them to dangerous diseases such as diarrhoea and typhoid. We must also improve water management because blocked drainage channels lead to floods that destroy lives and property," he said.

He expressed concern over continued encroachment on wetlands and swamps, which he said serve as natural filters that help clean water flowing into Lake Victoria.

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"In Uganda, swamps are meant to filter stormwater before it reaches Lake Victoria, but many people have encroached on these ecosystems. As a result, dirty water is flowing directly into the lake, causing heavy pollution," he added.

Balimwezo also urged authorities to reduce the cost of clean water, especially in informal settlements and slum areas, noting that high water prices force many residents to rely on unsafe sources.

He emphasized the importance of school-based water, sanitation and hygiene programmes, saying children can play a major role in transforming communities through awareness creation.

"We have programmes in schools that focus on water, sanitation and hygiene because young people learn very fast and take these messages back to their homes. They become ambassadors for good hygiene and sanitation practices in their communities," he noted.

He encouraged students to maintain cleanliness in schools and homes by keeping toilets clean, practising proper hygiene and educating their families about the dangers of contaminated water.

The Lord Mayor called for collective responsibility among communities, parents, schools and government agencies to protect water sources and improve public health across the country.