Uganda: Ebola Alert - Rubanda Chair Warns Against Handshakes

Rubanda District Chairperson Stephen Ampeire Kasyaba has urged residents to avoid handshakes and limit close contact as Uganda registers new Ebola cases.

This comes after the Ministry of Health confirmed two new Ebola cases involving health workers in Kampala, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to seven within five days.

Speaking to mourners in Muko Sub-county, Rubanda West, Kasyaba said the district task force had already convened an emergency meeting to put control measures in place.

He noted that neighbouring Kisoro District had confirmed cases, raising the risk of spillover into Rubanda.

"The situation is serious. We have agreed on measures including community sensitisation, activating screening points and working closely with health teams," Kasyaba said.

"As leaders, our role is to inform and protect the people from this deadly disease," he added.

Kasyaba also called on residents to report suspected cases early, avoid large gatherings where possible, and follow Ministry of Health guidelines on hygiene and safe burial practices.

Rubanda District is among the areas considered at high risk due to its proximity to Kisoro District.

The Ministry of Health has not yet confirmed cases in Rubanda, but officials say surveillance has been heightened at border points and health facilities.