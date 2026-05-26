Uganda: Muntu Calls January Election a Mess, Urges Ugandans Not to Lose Hope

Former presidential candidate and Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) president Gregory Mugisha Muntu has described the January 15 presidential election as a "mess," urging Ugandans not to lose hope in the demand for political change.

Addressing 2025-2026 ANT candidates and coordinators from the Kigezi sub-region at Heras Country Resort in Kabale Municipality, Muntu said the election, won by incumbent President Museveni with 7,946,772 votes, was marred by voter bribery, intimidation, manipulation and other malpractices.

He said the scale of irregularities undermined the credibility of the process but cited lack of sufficient evidence as the reason for not challenging the results in court.

"The election was not free and fair. What we saw was a systematic effort to influence the outcome through money, fear and manipulation," Muntu said.

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Muntu called on Ugandans to work collectively for a better nation and to continue advocating for a peaceful transition of power through civic engagement and political organisation at the grassroots level.

"I want to urge ANT candidates and coordinators to focus on mobilising communities, documenting violations and preparing for future electoral contests," he said.

He added that the party's strategy would centre on civic education, policy-driven campaigns and building alliances across the political spectrum.

The Kigezi meeting formed part of ANT's post-election review and mobilisation drive ahead of the 2025-2026 political cycle.