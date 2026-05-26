Uganda: Sickle Cell Outreach in Lira Screens Over 300 Residents

Catherine Phil Sickle Cell Support Initiative in partnership with Lira Regional Referral Hospital has conducted a major community outreach aimed at increasing awareness and early detection of sickle cell disease in Lira.

The outreach, held yesterday at a local church in Lira, brought essential health services closer to residents through sickle cell screening, counseling, health education and referral services.

The initiative targeted grassroots communities using a Community Health Worker approach designed to improve access to screening and strengthen local health response systems, especially in underserved and hard-to-reach areas.

Speaking during the exercise, Mr Innocent Jasper Ococ, the Outreach Officer at Catherine Phil Sickle Cell Support Initiative, emphasized the importance of community-based interventions in the fight against sickle cell disease.

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He noted that many people in rural communities still lack access to information and screening services, making awareness campaigns critical in preventing the spread of the inherited blood disorder.

The outreach was jointly implemented by Catherine Phil Sickle Cell Support Initiative and Lira Regional Referral Hospital with support from the Community Networks for Sickle Cell Awareness.

The programme seeks to promote newborn screening for sickle cell trait and disease while strengthening referral systems through community-driven health solutions.

According to screening results released after the exercise, a total of 307 people were tested. Of these, 181 were found to have normal haemoglobin status (AA), 121 tested AS, meaning they carry the sickle cell trait, while five people tested SS, confirming sickle cell disease cases.

Health workers also registered 15 referrals for further medical attention and specialised care.

Sr Judith Adong, the Nurse Coordinator at Lira Regional Referral Hospital, warned that individuals with the AS trait may not show symptoms but can pass the gene to their children if both parents are carriers.

She encouraged couples to undergo screening before marriage and seek professional genetic counseling.

Mr Joseph Alobo, the Head of Laity at the church, welcomed the outreach and described it as timely and lifesaving for families that have struggled to access sickle cell testing services.

Organisers pledged to continue taking screening and awareness campaigns to communities across the region as part of broader efforts to reduce the burden of sickle cell disease in Uganda.