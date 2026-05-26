East Africa: Uganda Confirms Two New Ebola Cases

The Ministry of Health has confirmed two new cases of Ebola Virus Disease, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed infections in the country to seven.

In a statement dated Monday, May 25, 2026, and signed by Director General of Health Services Charles Olaro, the ministry said the latest confirmed cases involve two Ugandan health workers attached to a private health facility in Kampala.

According to the ministry, both patients have been admitted to a designated Ebola treatment unit where they are receiving specialised medical care.

Health authorities said response teams had immediately commenced comprehensive contact tracing and follow-up monitoring for all individuals linked to the confirmed cases.

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"Members of the public are advised to immediately report anyone presenting symptoms consistent with Ebola Virus Disease to the nearest health facility," the ministry stated.

"Early detection and treatment greatly improve chances of survival and help prevent further spread of the disease."

The latest development follows an earlier ministry announcement issued on Saturday, May 23, 2026, confirming three additional Ebola cases involving two Ugandan nationals and one Congolese citizen, bringing the national tally at that time to five confirmed infections.

Those cases included a Ugandan driver who transported the country's first confirmed Ebola patient, a Ugandan health worker exposed while caring for the same patient, and a Congolese woman resident in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The ministry said the two Ugandan patients were identified through ongoing contact tracing operations among known contacts under close surveillance and were immediately isolated for treatment.

The Congolese patient reportedly entered Uganda from the DRC while experiencing mild abdominal symptoms and later travelled from Arua to Entebbe aboard a chartered flight.

Health officials said she later sought treatment at a private hospital in Kampala on May 10 before being discharged in stable condition on May 14 and subsequently returning to the DRC.

According to the ministry, the patient was later traced following a tip-off from the pilot who transported her. Samples were collected and later confirmed positive for Ebola Virus Disease.

"All contacts linked to the confirmed cases have been identified and are under close monitoring by response teams," the ministry said.

As containment efforts intensify, health authorities have continued to urge the public to remain calm while strictly observing preventive guidelines aimed at limiting transmission.

"The Ministry of Health urges all members of the public to remain calm, vigilant, and continue observing all recommended preventive measures," the statement noted.

Uganda has since implemented a series of precautionary interventions to reduce cross-border transmission and community spread.

Authorities have suspended flights, border transport activities and weekly markets in high-risk border districts following confirmation of imported cases linked to the outbreak in eastern DRC.

Uganda Airlines also announced the temporary suspension of Entebbe-Kinshasa flights effective Saturday, May 23, 2026, citing ongoing public health interventions and safety concerns.

Authorities referenced the initial imported Ebola case involving a Congolese national who later died at Kibuli Hospital after entering Uganda.

Another patient linked to the same chain of transmission reportedly recovered and later tested negative for the virus.

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The escalating outbreak has drawn increasing international attention, with the World Health Organization declaring the situation an international public health emergency.

The United States Embassy in Uganda has also temporarily suspended visa operations in Uganda as a precautionary measure.

President Yoweri Museveni has since announced additional public health measures aimed at reducing large gatherings, including the cancellation of this year's Martyrs Day celebrations to minimise the risk of transmission.

Health officials said surveillance, laboratory testing, contact tracing and public sensitisation campaigns remain ongoing across affected and high-risk areas as Uganda works to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread.

Further updates are expected as investigations and response operations continue.