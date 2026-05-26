Rwanda/Egypt: Al Ahly Ly See Off Club Africain to Storm Bal 2026 Semis

Al Ahly Ly booked their place in the semifinals of the 2026 Basketball Africa League after an emphatic 98-80 victory over Tunisian giants Club Africain on Monday at BK Arena.

American guard Charlie Moore delivered a standout performance for the Libyan side, finishing with 23 points after shooting 7-for-15 from the field, including an impressive 4-for-9 from beyond the arc.

Moore received strong support from teammates Donovan Williams, Majok Deng and Assem Marei, who contributed 25, 15 and 11 points respectively as Al Ahly Ly sealed a dominant win to advance to the last four.

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Unlike their closely contested first-round encounter, where Club Africain lost by just a single point, the Tunisian side found themselves trailing by as many as 18 points during Monday's quarterfinal clash.

Club Africain showed resilience in the second quarter, outscoring Al Ahly Ly 24-20 to reduce the deficit to six points at halftime, with the Libyan champions leading 50-44.

However, Al Ahly Ly took complete control after the break. A decisive 13-2 scoring run in the third quarter proved too much for Club Africain, who failed to lead at any stage of the game

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The Tunis-based side entered the contest knowing they needed to overturn the narrow 88-87 defeat suffered against Al Ahly Ly in the first round to keep their semifinal hopes alive. But despite moments of promise, they struggled to contain Al Ahly's relentless offensive pressure.

Oussama Marnaoui led Club Africain's scoring with 16 points, while Aminu Mohamed added 15.

Makthar Gueye provided a spark off the bench with 12 points, but early foul trouble disrupted his impact. The forward picked up three fouls in the opening two quarters, forcing coach Antonio Cainzos to substitute him to avoid an early disqualification. Although Gueye returned in the third quarter, he failed to add to his tally.

Meanwhile, Club Africain playmaker Omar Abada played the full game but endured a difficult shooting night, finishing with 12 points after converting just 3 of his 13 field-goal attempts, while also recording seven assists.

The victory secured Al Ahly Ly the third of four semifinal spots in this year's BAL playoffs, while Club Africain's continental campaign came to an end.