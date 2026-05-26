Rwanda: Car - Over 400 Displaced People Get Free Medical Care From Rwandan Peacekeepers

More than 410 internally displaced persons (IDPs) living in the Gobolo 1 IDP camp in Bria, Central African Republic, received free medical services from Rwandan peacekeepers serving under the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

The medical outreach was conducted on Monday, May 25, as part of activities leading up to the celebration of the United Nations International Day of Peacekeepers, scheduled for May 29.

The IDPs in the camp come from different regions of the Central African Republic, while others fled from Sudan due to insecurity and conflicts that have affected both countries over the years.

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Services provided during the outreach included internal medicine, dental care, gynecology and obstetrics, dermatology, among other treatments.

Adama Babiru, a beneficiary, thanked the Rwandan peacekeepers for providing treatment and free medication.

"We appreciate the Rwandan peacekeepers for treating us free of charge. We request that these medical activities continue, as it is difficult for people living in the camp to access proper healthcare," he said.

Speaking during the event, Felix Ponombo, Chief of the Supervision and Health Care Quality Section at the District Sanitary Office of the Haute-Kotto Region, commended Rwandan peacekeepers for their humanitarian support.

"We are very pleased that the Rwandan contingent under MINUSCA came here to provide medical care to IDPs at the Gobolo 1 camp for various illnesses" Ponombo said.

"This initiative demonstrates the strong cooperation that already exists between MINUSCA and the local community in Bria. It is truly commendable and valuable to receive such quality medical services."