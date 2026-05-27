Uganda: Nameere Pledges Crackdown On Corruption in Local Governments

Newly appointed State Minister for Local Government and Masaka City Woman Member of Parliament Justine Nameere has pledged to prioritise equal application of the law, promising a tougher stance on corruption, land injustices, and service delivery failures across local governments as she begins her new ministerial role.

Speaking on Tuesday during the Barometer talk show on NBS Television shortly after her appointment, Justine Nameere said her focus would be ensuring fairness in the enforcement of laws, particularly in disputes involving land and evictions.

"I want to ensure that there is equal application of the law for all Ugandans. The poor should not suffer simply because they do not have money or influence," she said.

Nameere criticised what she described as systemic inequality in land-related conflicts, arguing that vulnerable communities are often disadvantaged during evictions while wealthier individuals receive protection.

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"We have seen situations where the rich are protected while the poor are left helpless during land evictions and disputes. That must stop," she said.

She also committed to tackling corruption in local governments, singling out the alleged sale of jobs in districts and the theft or mismanagement of government drugs as key areas of concern.

"I will fight the sale of jobs in districts because employment opportunities should be based on merit, not corruption," she said.

On health sector accountability, Nameere questioned the handling of expired medicines, saying the destruction of drugs should follow strict verification procedures to ensure transparency and prevent misuse.

"The tendency of burning expired drugs must first be verified before any destruction is done. We need accountability and transparency in the health sector," she noted.

She further pledged to address extortion in government schools, saying no child should be denied education because of illegal charges imposed by school administrators.

"It is wrong for children in government schools to be sent home because of illegal charges and extortion. We must protect parents and ensure that government programs benefit the ordinary citizens," she said.

The minister's remarks come in the wake of the latest Cabinet reshuffle announced by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, which reshaped several positions in the executive and brought in new leadership aimed at improving service delivery and accountability.

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Yoweri Kaguta Museveni oversaw the reshuffle as part of broader changes following the opening of the 12th Parliament.