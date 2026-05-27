Uganda: Tumwebaze Thanks Museveni for Reappointment, Pledges Loyalty and Commitment

The Minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Frank Tumwebaze, has expressed gratitude to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni following his reappointment to Cabinet, pledging continued loyalty and commitment to government service.

In a statement posted on X on Tuesday, Frank Tumwebaze thanked the President for what he described as renewed trust and an opportunity to continue serving in government.

"With utmost humility, I thank H.E @KagutaMuseveni for re-appointing me to cabinet. Thank you Mzee for trusting me and giving me an opportunity to serve my country," he said.

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni recently announced Cabinet changes following the opening of the 12th Parliament, retaining Tumwebaze in the agriculture docket as part of the new executive arrangement.

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The minister also pledged continued dedication to his role, stating: "I pledge (as always); Loyalty & total commitment to duty."

Tumwebaze further acknowledged the support of the Chief of Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Advisor, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, referring to him as "Chairman Afande."

"To my Chairman Afande @mkainerugaba, thank you for your support & for believing in me," he said.

He concluded his message with a blessing for both the President and the country: "God bless my leader. God bless Uganda!"

Tumwebaze has served as Minister for Agriculture since 2021, overseeing policy direction in the agriculture, animal industry and fisheries sectors.

His retention signals continuity in a sector central to Uganda's economy and food security agenda.