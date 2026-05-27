Mauritius: Supply Teachers Speak Out - Same Work, Different Treatment

27 May 2026
L'Express (Port Louis)
opinion By From Concerned Supply Teachers

We wish to bring attention to the lived reality of supply teachers in Mauritius - a group that plays a crucial role in keeping schools functioning every single day, yet continues to face serious structural inequalities. Supply teachers are expected to fully perform as classroom teachers, yet under very different conditions. This raises important questions that deserve the Ministry and public reflection. If a teacher is trusted to run a classroom, manage learners, deliver lessons, and meet curriculum expectations every day, why are they denied basic employment protections such as sick leave and casual leave? If we are held to the same professional standards during inspections, classroom observations, and daily school expectations, why is there unequal recognition, unequal pay, and unequal stability? If supply teachers are constantly called to replace absent teachers, supervise classes, take orderly duties, and give up free periods to cover staff shortages, at what point does "temporary support" become essential labour without fair conditions?

If the education system depends on supply teachers to function smoothly every day, why are salary delays still a recurring issue that creates financial uncertainty month after month? Is it fair to expect full commitment, full responsibility, and full availability, while offering partial protection, partial recognition, and unstable employment? Is professionalism only measured in performance, or should it also include dignity, security, and fair treatment?

We also question the long-term impact of a system where two educators perform identical roles in the same environment, yet one is structurally disadvantaged due to training pathways rather than actual classroom responsibility. We acknowledge that contracts exist. However, should a contract silence reflection on fairness, equity, and working conditions that affect hundreds of educators?

This is not a call for privilege. It is a call for fairness, consistency, and recognition of the real contribution supply teachers make to the education system every day.

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