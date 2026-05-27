Tanzania Tables 359.326bn/ - Budget for Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation

26 May 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dodoma — Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation has requested Parliament to approve a budget of 359.326bn/- for the implementation of its activities during the 2026/2027 financial year.

Presenting the ministry's budget estimates in Parliament, Tanzania's Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, said 312.961bn/- of the proposed budget has been allocated for recurrent expenditure, while 46.365bn/- is earmarked for development projects.

According to the ministry, the proposed budget is intended to strengthen the implementation of Tanzania's diplomatic responsibilities, enhance regional and international cooperation and promote the country's national interests abroad.

The ministry said the funding would also support efforts to expand economic diplomacy, improve consular and protocol services and deepen engagement with international partners and regional organisations.

The budget proposal was presented in Dodoma as part of the government's broader plans for the 2026/2027 fiscal year.

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