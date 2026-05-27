Tanzania: Call for Tanzanian Artists to Produce Films That Promote Tourism, Inspire Dreams

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIAN artists have been encouraged to use films and documentaries to promote domestic tourism by showcasing the country's attractions, as demonstrated by the special screening of Guardians of The Peak Season I, a documentary series highlighting the journey of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

Speaking during the launch event for the upcoming second season of the documentary in Dar es Salaam, the Director of the Film Development Department, Emmanuel Ndumukwa, said the program has become an important platform bringing together stakeholders from the film, tourism, environmental, and higher education sectors.

He explained that the project aims to inspire young people and university students to participate in different stages of film and documentary production while learning about opportunities available in the film industry, tourism, and environmental conservation.

"The Tanzania Film Board supports the efforts being made by the Guardians of The Peak project in empowering university students to participate and learn more about the film industry and its contribution to national development," said Ndumukwa.

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He added that the board is ready to collaborate with students in developing and implementing film projects that will help promote tourism and environmental conservation in the country.

According to the organizers, Guardians of The Peak Season I has motivated young people to reflect on life, dreams, and the struggles involved in achieving success through unity, courage, hard work, and environmental protection.

Meanwhile, the Director and producer of the documentary, Ram Ally, said the first season brought together participants from different backgrounds, each with unique stories, challenges, and personal dreams.

Some participants came from ordinary families, while others faced difficult living conditions, but all of them united in a journey seeking transformation through climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

Ram explained that through the expedition, participants learned that success requires patience, discipline, and perseverance.

"The main goal of Guardians of The Peak Season I was not only to reach the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro, but also to show that every young person has the ability to overcome the obstacles surrounding them," he said.

He further noted that the program emphasizes the importance of unity, mutual support, and building friendships beyond competition.

During the launch event, invited guests had the opportunity to watch a short film from Guardians of The Peak Season I, carrying the message that climbing a mountain is similar to a journey of self-discovery, where every step highlights the importance of believing in one's dreams and striving to achieve them.

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At the end of the season, participants managed to achieve significant milestones in their journey, demonstrating that true victory is not only about reaching the summit, but also about the personal transformation one undergoes along the way.

The documentary has been described as more than just entertainment, as it continues to serve as a platform for educating and motivating young people about the importance of hard work, unity, and faith in achieving their dreams.