Tanzania, Mozambique Broaden Ties in Defence and Security

26 May 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Leyla Marey

Dodoma — TANZANIA and Mozambique have agreed to strengthen cooperation in defence and security matters, particularly in the fight against terrorism and criminal activities threatening peace and stability in Eastern and Southern Africa.

This was announced by Tanzania's Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, while presenting the Ministry's budget estimates for the 2026/2027 financial year in Parliament.

Kombo said the agreement forms part of ongoing efforts by the two neighbouring countries to enhance regional cooperation in border protection, intelligence sharing and joint security operations aimed at addressing emerging security threats.

The Tanzanian government noted that the strengthened partnership is expected to support lasting peace, security and stability necessary for economic and social development in both countries and the wider region.

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