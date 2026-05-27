South Africa: DA Demands Action As Parliament Continues to Bury Secretary to Parliament Allegations

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has followed up with the Public Protector, requesting a progress report on the investigation into Secretary to Parliament (STP) Xolile George, and will further write to request an explanation from the President as to why he has yet to proclaim an SIU investigation despite the request.

The DA has already submitted a 393-page affidavit to both the Public Protector and the President detailing serious allegations surrounding George's 2022 appointment, including extraordinary salary increases, financial mismanagement, and maladministration under his watch.

Parliament cannot continue shielding senior officials from accountability while serious allegations remain unanswered.

The DA maintains that transparency and independent investigation are essential to restore public trust in Parliament's financial oversight processes.

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These investigations are vital, as parliament has been sweeping these allegations under the rug.

The DA motion for an ad hoc inquiry was denied by the Speaker,

Joint Standing Committee on Financial Management of Parliament (JSCFMP) declared the matter "closed" through a press statement that does not reflect a lawful committee decision. The chairperson of the committee has actively tried to silence the DA on this matter.

Parliament continues to ignore the findings of the independent Pillay SC legal opinion, which explicitly stated: "There is a prima facie case that warrants investigation and a hearing." The same legal opinion was buried in the 6th Parliament. That finding has never been overturned. It has simply been ignored because it is inconvenient.

The DA maintains that the Public Protector must act urgently to ensure that these serious allegations are properly investigated, while President Ramaphosa can no longer delay proclaiming an SIU investigation into the matter.