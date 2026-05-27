Tanzania Warns Against Overgrowing Conflicts, and Armed Violence That Threaten Global Peace, and Economic Stability.

Dodoma — Tanzania has expressed concern over growing global instability driven by international conflicts, geopolitical rivalry and armed violence, warning that the situation continues to threaten global peace, security and economic stability.

Presenting the 2026/2027 budget estimates for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation in Parliament today, May 26, Tanzania's Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, said direct wars, proxy conflicts and political and economic competition among major powers have contributed to the weakening of global political, defence and security systems.

Kombo noted that border disputes and interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states by foreign powers have further undermined international relations and increased uncertainty in the global political order.

He cited ongoing conflicts in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Madagascar and the Sahel region as among the major security challenges affecting Africa.

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The minister also highlighted tensions in Asia, particularly between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir region following a terrorist attack reported in April 2025.

In Europe and the Americas, Kombo said the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine continues to affect the global economy, especially energy supplies and food distribution systems.

He further pointed to tensions in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel and Iran, as well as the continued conflicts involving Israel and Palestine and instability in Yemen and Syria despite ongoing international mediation efforts.

Kombo said Tanzania continues to advocate for diplomacy, dialogue and strengthened regional and international cooperation as peaceful means of resolving conflicts around the world.