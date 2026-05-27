South Africa: Cameras in School - MEC Promises to Abide By Court Ruling

Parents of learners at KwaZulu-Natal school demand more action

At a lively meeting with parents at Umkhumbane Secondary School in Chesterville, outside Durban, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for education Sipho Hlomuka promised cameras installed at the school would stay.

The cameras were installed in 2025 in a bid to curb vandalism and theft.

Some teachers objected and the provincial education department told the school to remove the cameras.

The SGB and the National Teachers Union (NATU) went to court and the Pietermaritzburg High Court ruled in their favour.

More than 20 teachers then decided to boycott classes.

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has promised parents it will abide by a court ruling on cameras installed at Umkhumbane Secondary School in Chesterville, outside Durban. The installation of the cameras prompted a walkout by 22 teachers in March.

Surveillance cameras were installed in June 2025 in classrooms and elsewhere at the school.

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The decision to install the cameras was taken by the principal, the School Governing Body (SGB), and parents after several meetings to address safety concerns, including theft and vandalism among learners.

When some teachers, apparently members of the SA Democratic Teachers' Union (SADTU) objected, the provincial department of education instructed the school to remove the cameras. The SGB, with the support of the National Teachers Union (NATU), challenged this in court, and on 31 March the Pietermaritzburg High court ruled in their favour, allowing the cameras to remain, but ordering the school to develop a policy to regulate their use. The court said the policy should balance the security and safety of learners and teachers, their rights to privacy, and that the interests of learners must be paramount.

The 22 teachers then decided not to return to work and called for principal Ntokozo Ngobese to be suspended or moved.

Parent Moira Chamane said parents had hoped the teachers would return but when they did not, the SGB appointed temporary teachers in March, using school fees to pay them.

"We could not sit back and watch our children lose valuable learning time," said Chamane.

Another parent, Londeka Ngobese, said the cameras were not meant to target teachers but to improve safety. "Learners were stealing from each other and there was a lot of vandalism," she said.

"Since the cameras were installed, there have been no reported cases," said Ngobese.

On 3 March, the department suspended the principal, a move that angered many parents. On 6 March the department said in a statement that the suspension was not linked to the installation of the cameras. "The decision to suspend the principal followed multiple instances of insubordination including alleged refusal to allow a teacher to assume duties after reinstatement by the department," the statement said.

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But parents were not convinced and last week more than 100 parents marched from King Dinuzulu Park to the department's offices at Turo House to hand over a memorandum. Carrying placards reading "Bring back our principal" and "The future of our children", they called on the department to resolve the dispute and ensure stable teaching at the school.

Following the march, MEC Sipho Hlomuka came to the school on Monday, 25 May to address parents, members of teachers' unions and the SGB. Hlomuka said the department would not oppose the court ruling on the cameras. He said other demands made by parents would be addressed within two weeks.

"We must follow proper processes, including disciplinary action against the 22 teachers, but we must also remember they have rights," said Hlomuka.

NATU regional chairperson Sandile Mkhize said the department had failed to act decisively.

"The MEC knew about the challenges we are facing but told us to wait two more weeks for an amicable solution," said Mkhize.

GroundUp asked SADTU officials at the meeting for comment, but they declined to answer.