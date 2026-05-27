Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Lafto Hospital in Addis Ababa

26 May 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday inaugurated the newly built Lafto Hospital, describing it as a major step toward transforming Ethiopia into a regional hub for advanced healthcare and medical tourism.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Prime Minister said the hospital reflects Ethiopia's growing investment in preventive and curative healthcare services, while helping reduce the significant amount of foreign currency spent on medical treatment abroad.

Built on 5.4 hectares of land, Lafto Hospital is equipped to provide internationally standardized treatment for serious and specialized illnesses, including cancer, complex heart diseases, and other critical medical conditions.

The facility is expected to expand access to advanced healthcare services within Ethiopia, reducing the need for patients to seek treatment overseas.

Prime Minister Abiy noted that the hospital represents more than a healthcare project, calling it a symbol of Ethiopia's commitment to self-reliance, national development, and the continued expansion of modern specialized medical institutions across the country.

Read the original article on ENA.

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