Ethiopia: PM Abiy Calls On Ethiopians to Embrace Values of Sacrifice, Obedience, and Mutual Support On Eid Al-Adha

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has called on Ethiopians to embrace the values of sacrifice, obedience, and mutual support as Muslims celebrate the 1,447th Eid al-Adha (Arafa) holiday tomorrow.

In a message shared on his social media platforms today, the PM wrote that Eid al-Adha symbolizes three major values: sacrifice, obedience, and mutual support.

The Day of Arafa holds deep significance among the Muslim community because it is a holiday that commemorates a father offering his son as a sacrifice, a son obeying his father's command, and Muslims demonstrating to the world the values of solidarity and mutual support, the premier elaborated.

Prime Minister Abiy noted that Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his beloved son demonstrated unwavering faith and determination, despite emotional hardship, social pressure and temptation.

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According to him, a nation is built by citizens who place collective national interests above individual desires and are ready to make sacrifices for the country.

Ethiopia can only become stronger through citizens who are committed to giving rather than taking, and through resilience during times of challenge, the PM stressed.

PM Abiy called on Ethiopians to contribute to the country's development through hard work, unity and dedication.

"If we truly wish to see a prosperous Ethiopia, our hopes must be reflected through action," he noted, urging citizens to shoulder responsibility in overcoming poverty, restoring national dignity and building a stronger future.

The premier also highlighted the social and humanitarian dimensions of Eid al-Adha, saying the holiday teaches compassion, sharing and collective responsibility.

Islamic teachings encourage Muslims to share part of their sacrificial offerings with the poor and needy as no one should remain hungry or excluded during the celebration, the PM said.

Describing Eid al-Adha as a community-centered holiday, he pointed out that the strong social bonds and cooperation are essential for national peace, security, and stability.

The Prime Minister further linked civic participation with democratic responsibility, stating that elections are among the most important tools for fulfilling social and civic duties in a democratic society.

Referring to Ethiopia's upcoming general election on Monday, PM Abiy said the vote will serve as a foundation for strengthening the country's constitutional order and democratic culture.

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He called on citizens to prepare not only to celebrate the holiday but also to exercise their democratic rights and responsibilities through active participation in the election.

He concluded by extending Eid al-Adha greetings and best wishes to Muslims in Ethiopia and across the world.