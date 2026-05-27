South Africa: Lamola Defends Multilateralism, Says Foreign Policy Must Improve Lives At Home

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola says South Africa will continue pushing for reforms to global governance institutions while using foreign policy to drive economic growth and development at home.

Presenting the Department of International Relations and Cooperation's 2026/27 Budget Vote in Parliament on Tuesday, Lamola said developing countries continued to face unfair treatment in the global system.

"The world is changing, but many of its institutions still reflect old patterns of power. Developing countries continue to face unsustainable debt, unequal access to development finance and growing pressure to align with powerful geopolitical blocs.

"South Africa's responsibility is to advance a fairer and more representative global order. This means continuing to call for reform of the United Nations, especially the Security Council, so that it can respond more effectively to contemporary global challenges," he said.

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Lamola said South Africa's Group of Twenty (G20) Presidency under the theme: "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability" reflected the country's commitment to promoting a more inclusive international order.

He said among the outcomes of the Presidency were the G20 Africa Expert Panel Report on Growth, Debt and Development, and the Report of the G20 Extraordinary Committee of Independent Experts on Global Inequality.

The Minister said South Africa was also working with international partners to establish an International Panel on Inequality through the United Nations General Assembly.

On BRICS, Lamola said the bloc continued to strengthen the voice of the Global South.

"Through BRICS, South Africa will continue to advance reform of global governance institutions and support the development of the new BRICS Economic Partnership Strategy. The expansion of BRICS to 11 members marks a significant milestone in the growing voice of the Global South in international affairs," he said.

Lamola also defended South Africa's position on international law and accountability, saying the country remained committed to protecting multilateral institutions.

"We've formed the Hague Group to defend the credibility of international law, hold states accountable for breaches and protect the integrity of the international legal order.

"It was established to rally against complicity, end impunity and support the collective enforcement of international law through concrete measures, including halting arms transfers, blocking weapons shipments, suspending procurement from Israeli firms, ceasing energy exports and pursuing accountability through national and international courts," Lamola said.

The Minister said South Africa would continue advocating for nuclear disarmament globally.

"As a country that voluntarily dismantled its nuclear weapons programme, we continue to advocate for the total elimination of nuclear weapons and will preside over the first Review Conference of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons later this year," he said.

Lamola said South Africa's foreign policy must ultimately benefit ordinary citizens through economic growth, job creation and trade opportunities.

"Foreign policy must ultimately speak to the lives of our people. Our foreign policy must support inclusive economic growth, poverty eradication, sustainable development, peace and security," he said.

He said economic diplomacy was already yielding positive results, particularly in agriculture.

"Our economic diplomacy is yielding results, 45 % our processed goods are traded on the continent, including in agriculture. In 2025, South Africa's agricultural exports reached a record 15.1 billion US dollars. In the first quarter of 2026, farm exports reached 3.7 billion US dollars, an increase of 11% year on year.

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"These exports reach markets across Africa, the European Union and Asia. They show how foreign policy can support jobs, production and economic opportunity at home," the Minister said.

On migration, Lamola said immigration management must remain lawful and coordinated.

"On migration, this means managing migration lawfully, in a coordinated manner and based on evidence. That law enforcement authorities enforce the law with regard to irregular migration, not private citizens.

"It means the protection of the fundamental rights of every person, secure borders and an immigration system that is insulated from corruption," he said. - SAnews.gov.za