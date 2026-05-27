Namibia: Mother Accused of Interfering in N$2.1m Sanlam Fraud Probe

The mother of Onandjokwe intern doctor Kelsey Kudumo is accused of repeatedly contacting and "bothering" a police officer investigating her daughter's alleged involvement in a N$2.1 million Sanlam fraud scheme.

Public prosecutor Erastus Kristiana made the allegations during the cross-examination of Martha Kudumo (54) in the Ondangwa Magistrate's Court on Friday, where the state argued that her actions amounted to interference in an ongoing police investigation.

Kelsey is among several medical staff members from Onandjokwe Intermediate Hospital arrested in connection with an alleged fraudulent Sanlam insurance scheme involving falsified medical reports and laboratory results valued at more than N$2.1 million.

During proceedings, Kristiana questioned Martha about her alleged contact with investigating officers handling the matter.

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"Do you know the investigating officer in this case?" Kristiana asked.

Martha replied she only knew one officer who had allegedly recused himself from the case because he knew her daughter personally.

"I only know the one. . . He is not the one investigating this matter because he said it would be a conflict of interest to investigate it because he knows my daughter," she told the court.

Kristiana then asked whether she knew a warrant officer Namupala, whom the state identified as a co-investigating officer in the matter.

"I know Namupala, but not in person. I know him through my cousin's daughter who is studying in Sweden," Martha responded.

Kristiana accused Martha of repeatedly contacting Namupala.

"You approached warrant officer Namupala, who is the co-investigating officer in this matter. You even went further and said you would send him something to take to your daughter.

He told you to desist from contacting him. He also told your son to tell you to stop contacting him," Kristiana charged.

The prosecutor alleged that Martha once approached police officers outside the Ondangwa Magistrate's Court and asked them to point out Namupala to her.

However, Martha denied trying to interfere with the investigation, saying she merely wanted to greet the officer and later intended to send him money so he could buy food and cosmetics for her daughter.

"I did not bother Namupala. I was not contacting him to help my daughter get bail," she said.

Asked where she got Namupala's contact details, Martha said she obtained the number from her niece, Regina Hausiku, who allegedly knows the officer.

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Kristiana also alleged that Martha contacted prosecutor Theresia Hafeni from the Outapi Magistrate's Court to enquire whether Kelsey could be granted bail.

Martha denied the allegation, adding that she only informed Hafeni about her daughter's arrest.

According to Martha, Hafeni is her neighbour at Swakopmund whom she has known for about six years.

Martha questioned claims that her daughter had financially benefited from the alleged fraud, saying she did not believe Kelsey received N$18 000 from the insurance claims.

"If she got that money, why did she not buy anything valuable and why is the money not in her bank account?" Martha asked.

However, former Onandjokwe Intermediate Hospital nurse Festus Amwaalwa testified that Kelsey received N$20 000 from his sister as a "token of appreciation".

Kelsey has also admitted in court that she received N$18 000, although she claims she did not know what the payment was for.

The matter was postponed to 15 June for continuation of the bail hearing.

According to the state, 17 suspects linked to the case allegedly used fake medical documentation to support fraudulent insurance claims submitted to Sanlam.