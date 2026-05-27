Zimbabwe: Hardrock FC CEO Arrested Over Chahwanda Stadium Violence

26 May 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Hardrock FC Chief Executive Officer Kudzanai Hove has been arrested in connection with the crowd violence that erupted during the club's abandoned Premier Soccer League match against Dynamos FC at Chahwanda Stadium on Sunday.

The violence broke out following pitch invasions, vandalism of stadium property and clashes among supporters, forcing match officials to abandon the encounter before full-time.

Hove's arrest comes after video footage circulated on social media showing him assaulting a Dynamos supporter during the disturbances.

Confirming the arrest, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said Hove is assisting with investigations into the violent incident.

"The ZRP confirms the arrest of the CEO of Hardrock FC, Kudzanai Hove (44), in connection with the violence at Chahwanda Stadium on 24/05/26. More information will be released in due course," police said.

Seven fans were injured and hospitalised following the unrest.

Police earlier confirmed the arrest of four others linked to the disturbances, with investigations still ongoing.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.