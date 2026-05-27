Zimbabwe: Hardrock FC CEO Arrested Over Chahwanda Stadium Violence

Hardrock FC Chief Executive Officer Kudzanai Hove has been arrested in connection with the crowd violence that erupted during the club's abandoned Premier Soccer League match against Dynamos FC at Chahwanda Stadium on Sunday.

The violence broke out following pitch invasions, vandalism of stadium property and clashes among supporters, forcing match officials to abandon the encounter before full-time.

Hove's arrest comes after video footage circulated on social media showing him assaulting a Dynamos supporter during the disturbances.

Confirming the arrest, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said Hove is assisting with investigations into the violent incident.

"The ZRP confirms the arrest of the CEO of Hardrock FC, Kudzanai Hove (44), in connection with the violence at Chahwanda Stadium on 24/05/26. More information will be released in due course," police said.

Seven fans were injured and hospitalised following the unrest.

Police earlier confirmed the arrest of four others linked to the disturbances, with investigations still ongoing.