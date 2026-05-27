Ethiopia Approves Sweeping Economic, Social Policy Measures

opinion

-Endorses reforms on energy, trade, insurance, statistics and women's empowerment

The Council of Ministers has approved a series of draft policies and proclamations touching sectors ranging from energy and trade to insurance regulation and gender equality, in one of the broadest reform packages reviewed by the Cabinet this year.

During its 55th regular meeting, the Council endorsed a new national energy policy aimed at expanding affordable, reliable and competitive energy supply while aligning the sector with the country's economic reform agenda and green development strategy.

- Advertisement - The Cabinet also approved a draft national trade policy intended to diversify exports, reduce dependence on agricultural commodities and strengthen the competitiveness of domestic industries.

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In the financial sector, ministers backed a draft insurance proclamation aimed at improving market stability, strengthening consumer protection and enhancing oversight of the insurance industry.

The Council further endorsed a draft statistics proclamation that officials said would safeguard the professional independence of Ethiopia's statistical service, improve data quality and align national statistical practices with international standards.

Ministers also approved a draft national policy on women's empowerment and gender equality, which the government said seeks to address structural gender disparities, combat gender-based violence and improve protections for vulnerable women, including women with disabilities.

- Advertisement - Separately, the Cabinet approved amendments related to the structure and authority of Ethiopia's Petroleum and Energy Authority, saying the revisions would strengthen the institution's operational capacity.

Most of the measures were either forwarded to Parliament for ratification or approved for implementation following publication in the Federal Negarit Gazette, according to the government statement.