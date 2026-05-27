Namibia: Govt Weighs Private Deal for State Cancer Patients

The Ministry of Health and Social Services is considering a proposal that could see state cancer patients referred to a private oncology provider for chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

Under the proposed deal, the ministry would enter into a contractual agreement with the Namibian Oncology Centre (NOC) to treat state-referred cancer patients from the northern regions at its planned Ongwediva facility at the state's cost.

The proposal is contained in a letter dated 21 April, addressed to health minister Esperance Luvindao and submitted by Stephanie Quarmby, the oncology centre's managing director.

While designed to ease pressure on patients from the north who currently travel long distances to Windhoek for treatment, the proposal has sparked debate within the ministry, with some officials asking why the government is considering outsourcing care while its own facilities face severe funding shortages.

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"The NOC would like to submit a fixed fee proposal aiming to deliver a materially discounted service structure to the state and its patients, thus delivering patient care in Windhoek and Ongwediva in an efficient and sustainable manner until the state is able to increase its radiation capacity," the letter says.

Quarmby says the oncology centre plans to open a new facility at Ongwediva in August, which will include chemotherapy and radiation treatment services supported by a resident oncologist.

She says the centre has a working relationship with the Windhoek-based AB May Cancer Centre already, particularly during periods when government facilities face disruptions or when state patients require specialised care.

"To formally strengthen and align our partnership with the ministry, I respectfully request a meeting with you.

Such an engagement will allow us to discuss how our new facility can best serve the ministry's objectives and the needs of Namibian patients," Quarmby says in the letter.

EQUIPMENT SHORTAGE

Former health minister and practising medical doctor Bernard Haufiku says due to an equipment shortage at state facilities, state patients are subjected to an archaic cobalt-based radiation machine.

"Namibia's public health sector has still not acquired a linear accelerator to treat conditions such as skin cancer, which is so prevalent in Namibia - especially among people with albinism and because of our high exposure to ultraviolet light.

Only private facilities have a linear accelerator," he says.

The proposal comes at a time when the public health sector continues to face persistent shortages of cancer medication, consumables and critical equipment.

The Namibian last week reported that the government is also considering a proposal to pay a private hospital to perform surgery on state patients.

Officials familiar with the situation say public oncology centres have struggled with intermittent shortages of chemotherapy medicine, delayed procurement processes, and limited resources, affecting treatment schedules for some patients.

Meanwhile, former health minister Kalumbi Shangula says the government has always referred state patients to private healthcare when the state cannot provide such services.

"This is to the benefit of the patients, and the state bears the full cost thereof," he says.

Quarmby says the centre's proposal is intended as a temporary measure.

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"The proposal you reference responds to a long-standing reality faced by cancer patients in northern Namibia. Patients from the four northern regions currently travel to Windhoek for oncology treatment, often staying away from home for between four and 12 weeks per treatment cycle.

"This places significant emotional, logistical, and financial strain on patients and their families, on top of an already difficult diagnosis," she says.

Quarmby says the NOC's planned Ongwediva facility will be the first comprehensive private oncology facility in northern Namibia.

Meanwhile, executive director of health and social services Penda Ithindi said he could not respond to questions yesterday.

"The officials to respond to questions are those who are occupied with the same clinical services. I advise that you give us reasonable time," he said.