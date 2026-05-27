Uganda: Museveni Retains Janet, Drops Kasaija and Gen Ali

Kampala -- President Museveni has released a new Cabinet list for the 2026 to 2031 term, signalling one of the most significant reshuffles in recent years, with sweeping changes affecting long-serving ministers, senior security-linked figures, and economic portfolios.

In the announcement, Museveni said the appointments were made under constitutional provisions governing executive authority, listing Vice President, Prime Minister, cabinet ministers, ministers of state, and senior presidential advisors.

Vice President Jessica Rose Epel Alupo retains her position, while Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja also remains in office as Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

Among the most notable changes is the elevation of Rebecca Kadaga to First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, while Dr Crispus Walter Kiyonga is named Second Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

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Lukia Nakadama is appointed Third Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Portfolio.

In the economic sector, Henry Musasizi is named Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, replacing long-serving minister Matia Kasaija, who is absent from the new cabinet list.

First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni retains her position as Minister of Education and Sports, marking continuity in one of government's most closely watched dockets amid previous public speculation about her health and prolonged absence from public engagements.

In the Office of the President, Babirye Milly Babalanda remains in charge of the Presidency, while Jim Muhwezi continues overseeing Security. Eng. Jonard Asiimwe takes charge of Science, Technology and Innovation.

The list also confirms Ruth Nankabirwa and Evelyn Anite have been moved out of ministerial portfolios and appointed as Senior Presidential Advisors, alongside Francis Mwebesa and Hamson Obua.

The advisory reshuffle suggests a strategic repositioning of several experienced political actors within government.

Other key ministries remain largely intact, including Frank Tumwebaze in Agriculture, Dr Chris Baryomunsi in Health, Jane Ruth Aceng in ICT and National Guidance, and Norbert Mao in Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

Gen. Moses Ali, who previously served as Second Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Leader of Government Business in Parliament, is not listed among the new cabinet or advisory positions.

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The announcement also confirms diplomatic redeployment for Dr Kenneth Omona, who has been transferred to the diplomatic service as an ambassador, with a posting to be communicated later.

The reshuffle comes at a time of renewed political consolidation within the ruling National Resistance Movement, with the new cabinet reflecting a mix of continuity, strategic redeployment, and the exit of some long-serving figures from frontline ministerial roles.

The government is expected to formally present the list for parliamentary procedures and swearing-in in the coming days.