Uganda: Seven Kigezi Leaders Named in Museveni's New Cabinet As Region Gains Influence

Seven leaders from Uganda's Kigezi sub-region have been appointed to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni's newly unveiled Cabinet, in a reshuffle that highlights the region's expanding presence in national leadership.

The appointments, made under the provisions of the 1995 Constitution, include a combination of promotions, reassignments, and retained positions involving some of western Uganda's most prominent political figures.

Among the major changes, Henry Musasizi has been promoted from State Minister for Finance (General Duties) to Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, replacing Matia Kasaija at the helm of one of government's most powerful dockets.

Rujumbura County MP Jim Muhwezi has been appointed Minister in the Office of the President in charge of Security, while Rukungiri Municipality MP Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde takes over as Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development.

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Dr Chris Baryomunsi, the Kinkizi East MP in Kanungu District, has been appointed Minister of Health, taking charge of one of the country's most sensitive and high-profile sectors.

Former Ndorwa West MP David Bahati retains his position as State Minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives (Industry), despite previously losing his parliamentary seat.

Kisoro District Woman MP Grace Akifeza Ngabirano has been appointed State Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs (Defence), adding to the region's representation in key security-related portfolios.

The reshuffle has triggered mixed reactions across Kigezi, with many residents welcoming what they describe as renewed political visibility and influence at the national level.

Political observers say the concentration of leaders from the region in strategic ministries could enhance service delivery and infrastructure development, while also strengthening Kigezi's voice in central government decision-making.