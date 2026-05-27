Somalia: Somali President Extends Eid Al-Adha Greetings, Praises Security Forces

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Tuesday extended Eid al-Adha greetings to the Somali people, urging unity, compassion and support for vulnerable communities during the Islamic holiday.

In a statement issued from the presidency in Mogadishu, Hassan Sheikh described Eid al-Adha as a blessed occasion carrying deep religious significance and values rooted in love, sacrifice, brotherhood and solidarity.

"I pray to Allah to accept our good deeds and allow us to reach this and future years in peace, health and prosperity," the president said.

He also praised Somalia's security forces and citizens for supporting efforts to strengthen state institutions and stability in the Horn of Africa nation.

"I thank the armed forces, the heroes defending the country, and all Somali citizens who stood by state-building and national stability," he said. "Their sacrifice and efforts have led to the visible progress the country is making today."

The president further sent special congratulations to Somali pilgrims performing the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, praying for the acceptance of their worship and for lasting peace and prosperity in Somalia.

Eid al-Adha, one of Islam's holiest festivals, is celebrated by Muslims worldwide with prayers, charity and the ritual sacrifice of livestock, marking the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage.