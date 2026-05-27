Sudan: Prime Minister Extends Eid Al-Adha Greetings to Sudanese People

Khartoum, May 26, 2026 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris extended Eid Al-Adha greetings to the Sudanese people.
He said: "I extend sincere and heartfelt greetings to the noble Sudanese people on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha. I pray that Allah makes it a blessed Eid for all the people of Sudan, and grants us successive victories for our brave Armed Forces, which are holding the initiative. May this year 2026, Allah willing, be a year of peace in Sudan -- the peace of courageous and victorious warriors, by Allah's will."