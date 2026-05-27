Rwanda: Funding Lined Up for Major Waste Treatment Projects

Major faecal sludge and solid waste management projects are set to receive additional funding in the 2026/27 fiscal year as the government steps up investment in sanitation infrastructure and waste-to-value solutions.

The projects, overseen mainly by the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Rwanda Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC), are aimed at improving public health, reducing pollution, and strengthening waste treatment capacity across the country.

ALSO READ: Construction of Kigali sewage system begins in June

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Faecal sludge refers to semi-solid or liquid waste collected from pit latrines, septic tanks, and other on-site sanitation systems. It must be emptied, transported, and treated safely to prevent environmental and health risks.

Musanze treatment plant nears completion

Construction of the Musanze faecal sludge treatment plant and landfill, valued at Rwf4.55 billion, is now 75 per cent complete.

The project received Rwf2.5 billion in 2025/26, with about Rwf1.4 billion already spent. Another Rwf1.79 billion has been allocated for 2026/27.

Built on a 6.8-hectare site in Gacaca Sector, the facility will process 7,000 cubic metres of faecal sludge and 33 tonnes of solid waste daily.

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Eng. Bavakure Jean Bosco, a representative of China Geo-Engineering Corporation, the contractor implementing the project, said the plant will handle both faecal sludge and household solid waste, including organic and inorganic materials.

The facility is expected to be completed by August 2026.

Musanze Mayor Claudien Nsengimana said the district previously relied on dumping sites that only stored waste.

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"We used to transport faecal sludge to Kigali for treatment. Having a treatment plant closer to us will significantly reduce transport costs and improve sanitation and hygiene," he said.

He added that the plant will also produce organic fertiliser for farmers.

Rubavu project to be retendered

The Rwf4.1 billion Rubavu faecal sludge treatment plant and landfill stalled after poor contractor performance.

Although Rwf1.1 billion was allocated in 2025/26, only 6.4 per cent of the funds were executed.

The contract was terminated on May 8, 2026, and WASAC plans to retender the project. About Rwf542.9 million has been allocated in 2026/27 to restart works.

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Karongi and Rusizi projects resume

The Karongi and Rusizi faecal sludge treatment plants and landfills are jointly budgeted at Rwf4.74 billion, including Rwf2.3 billion for the Rusizi facility.

The projects received Rwf1.85 billion in 2025/26, but implementation slowed after feasibility studies required design revisions.

Officials say the technical issues have been resolved, and disbursement is expected to reach 60 per cent by June 2026.

The projects have been allocated Rwf1.32 billion for 2026/27.

Kigali sewerage works face delays

Phase I of the Kigali Centralised Sewerage System received Rwf3.5 billion in 2025/26, but only Rwf819 million has been spent so far.

The design is 90.6 per cent complete, but progress slowed after the contractor underperformed and the contract was terminated in May 2026.

WASAC is now preparing a new procurement process to secure another contractor.

Meanwhile, Phase II received Rwf79.2 million for studies and detailed design, though no expenditure was recorded because implementation depends on completion of Phase I.

Masaka and Kigali treatment plants

The Masaka faecal sludge treatment plant is about 90 per cent complete after receiving Rwf591.1 million in 2025/26.

The project faced delays due to late electricity connection.

The Kigali faecal sludge treatment plant remains one of the country's largest sanitation investments, with a total budget of Rwf14.38 billion through 2028.

Preparatory works for the project will receive Rwf132.5 million in 2026/27.

Nduba landfill expansion

The Kigali Municipal Solid Waste Management Facilities project, including the Nduba sanitary landfill, is budgeted at Rwf45.03 billion through 2028.

The project received Rwf11.65 billion in 2025/26, while Rwf12.03 billion has been earmarked for the next fiscal year.

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The investment covers the design, construction, and upgrading of waste handling systems in Kigali.

An additional Rwf1.5 billion has been allocated for operations and maintenance of the existing Nduba landfill.

Gasabo sewerage system planned

Phase I of the Gasabo Centralised Sewerage System requires Rwf116.7 billion, with Rwf591.3 million proposed for 2026/27.

Environmental health expert Abias Maniragaba said Kigali's hilly terrain makes a fully centralised sewerage system impractical.

"A central system would require costly pumping because of steep slopes. Decentralised systems that rely on gravity are more viable," he said.

KSEZ sanitation and waste trucks

Rehabilitation and upgrading of sanitation systems in the Kigali Special Economic Zone is expected to cost about $12.86 million, with at least $1.4 million allocated for 2026/27.

Meanwhile, Rwf510.5 million has been set aside to purchase four faecal sludge suction trucks and four garbage trucks to improve waste collection services in urban areas.