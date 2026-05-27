South Africa: Ramaphosa Takes Phala Phala Report to Court, Threatens to Interdict Impeachment Process

The President has filed an application to the Western Cape high court urging that it review and set aside the Section 89 panel report and invalidate any actions taken by the National Assembly pursuant to it.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned the National Assembly against proceeding with the impeachment process into his conduct in the Phala Phala saga, saying he would be "compelled" to seek an interdict from the Western Cape high court should it go ahead.

The President's words of caution to MPs are contained in his application to the high court on Monday, 25 May, to review and set aside the Section 89 independent panel report and to invalidate any actions taken by the National Assembly pursuant to it.

"It would be intolerable and a travesty if the National Assembly were to proceed with an impeachment process triggered by the panel's report, at a time when a challenge to the lawfulness and validity of that report is pending. I trust that the National Assembly will not do so," Ramaphosa said in his affidavit.

FOR CONTEXT Ramaphosa bets on legal review to stall Phala Phala impeachment proceedings May 11, 2026 "I also accept, however, that the matter is urgent and that it is in the public interest that it be determined without delay. I shall, to that end, propose to the respondents that we agree on expedited timeframes for the determination of...