South Africa: GNU Backs Manamela's R149bn Budget, While Opposition Tears Into NSFAS and SETAs

The Government of National Unity defends a R149-billion higher education budget while facing sharp criticism from opposition parties over NSFAS failures and pressing student issues.

Parties within the Government of National Unity (GNU) on Tuesday supported Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela's R149.2-billion budget for the 2026/27 financial year, although they continued to press the minister on growing challenges within the sector.

Opposition parties outside the GNU rejected the budget, claiming the department is failing students despite its massive public funding.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Adding to the friction, Deputy Minister Mimmy Gondwe called for the eventual elimination of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and Sector Education and Training Authorities (Setas).

"The time has also come to replace Setas with a system that allows industry and the private sector to procure their skills development needs directly from accredited training institutions and providers," said Gondwe.

"There is no longer a need for NSFAS. NSFAS has repeatedly failed, and it is time to replace it with a student funding model which sees our higher education institutions themselves select students and assess their financial needs and then apply directly to National Treasury for the necessary disbursements to fund tuition and cost of living allowances."

For the 2026 academic year, the higher education budget is distributed as follows:

University Education: R100.1-billion;Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges:...