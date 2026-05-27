Zimbabwe's Monthly Inflation Rate Falls to 0,5% As Global Tensions Ease

ZIMBABWE'S month-on-month inflation rate in local ZWG currency dropped to 0.5% in May 2026, according to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) data.

Latest figures released by ZimStat on Tuesday show that the ZWG month-on-month inflation rate declined by 0.6 percent from 1.1% recorded in April.

"The ZWG year-on-year inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of May 2026 as measured by the all-items ZWG Consumer Price Index (CPI), was 4.4%, shedding 0.4 percentage points on the April 2026 rate of 4.8%," said the statistics agency.

According to ZimStat, the USD month-on-month inflation rate for May 2026 stood at 0.3%, down from 1.1% in April, representing a decline of 0.8 percentage points.

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However, the USD year-on-year inflation rate rose to 2.8%, gaining 0.6 percentage points from the April 2026 rate of 2.2%.

The weighted month-on-month inflation rate, which combines both ZWG and USD price movements, eased to 0.4% in May, shedding 0.7 percentage points from 1.1% recorded in April.

Meanwhile, the weighted year-on-year inflation rate climbed to 3.2%, up 0.4 percentage points from 2.8% in the previous month.

Market analysts have attributed the easing inflationary pressures to ongoing United States-Iran negotiations and ceasefire agreements aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil trade route.

The developments are believed to have reduced the impact of negative pricing speculation that had rattled international markets during the early stages of the conflict.