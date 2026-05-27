Zimbabwe: Mzembi Visits Forgotten Jailed Activist Madzibaba Veshanduko - Describes Him As a Son

WALTER Mzembi, the former Cabinet minister who spent over 10 months on pretrial detention before being acquitted, on Monday visited forgotten political activist Madzibaba VeShanduko who has been in remand prison since 20 October last year.

Born Godfrey Karembera, Madzibaba VeShanduko was arrested for distributing fliers with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) claiming he had fled from them.

Mzembi and Karembera spent time in remand during the former's lengthy stay.

"Return(ed) to Harare Remand on Africa Day! Godfrey Karembera aka Madzibaba VeShanduko is one of my sons that I spent time counseling (kunyaradzana) inside," said Mzembi.

"Today I met him together with my butler team who supported my stay. We prayed, laughed and reminisced."

Very little has been done by close associates, some of whom critics say have abandoned him.

He made a name for himself at the height of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), with his character becoming widely recognisable as he maintained yellow garments in support of the then Nelson Chamisa led party.

His situation has been highlighted by prominent journalists Hopewell Chin'ono and Blessed Mhlanga on international fora.

Mzembi, who faced 10 counts of flouting government procedures during his tenure in cabinet was acquitted a fortnight ago.