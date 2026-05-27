Uganda: President Museveni's Action Against Underperforming Leaders Is Long Overdue

opinion

I have closely followed President Museveni's public addresses since his inauguration for a seventh term in office. In his inaugural speech, he boldly declared: "This is Kisanja no sleep; Kisanja no corruption." That statement clearly reflected his vision for a government that works tirelessly to improve the welfare of citizens while decisively fighting corruption at all levels.

Similarly, during the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 12th Parliament, the President warned against retaining ministers whose areas continue to grapple with poverty despite government interventions. These remarks sent a strong message that complacency, negligence, and underperformance in public service would no longer be tolerated.

From my perspective, the President is calling upon leaders to wake up and actively fight poverty in their respective areas by effectively utilizing the resources and programs already provided by government. This approach is anchored in the belief that responsible leadership, accountability, and proper supervision are essential to achieving meaningful transformation in communities.

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Government has over the years introduced several poverty alleviation initiatives, including the Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga, Presidential Skilling Hubs, the Skilling the Boy and Girl Child Programme, Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), the Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme (UWEP), and the Youth Livelihood Programme. These initiatives were designed to create economic opportunities, empower vulnerable groups, and address the root causes of poverty.

However, despite the enormous investments made by government, the impact of many of these programs remains limited. This is largely because some leaders fail to ensure effective implementation and proper supervision within their constituencies. In many cases, there is a disconnect between national policy formulation and service delivery at the grassroots level, leaving intended beneficiaries frustrated and excluded.

Unfortunately, many leaders only remember the electorate during election periods. Once elections are over, communities are often neglected, and the very people who entrusted leaders with power become an afterthought. Some leaders even avoid interacting with citizens altogether, moving with tinted vehicle windows rolled up, fearing that ordinary people will ask for assistance. This growing disconnect continues to weaken public trust and creates feelings of disappointment and abandonment among citizens.

If the President himself is expressing frustration with leaders who neglect their responsibilities, one can only imagine the plight of ordinary Ugandans struggling to escape poverty while depending on leaders--from ministers to Local Council officials--for guidance and support in accessing government programs.

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Sadly, some leaders appear more focused on advancing personal and family interests than championing community transformation. Such self-centered leadership undermines the effectiveness of government programs and suppresses meaningful development at the grassroots level.

President Museveni's action against underperforming ministers is therefore long overdue. However, accountability should not stop with ministers alone. It should extend to all public officials responsible for implementing government programs and overseeing public resources if Uganda is to realize meaningful social and economic transformation.

These include Chief Administrative Officers (CAOs), who supervise district resources and administration; Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), who coordinate government programs and monitor service delivery; permanent secretaries; and other public officials entrusted with implementing government policies.

Only through accountability, active supervision, and people-centered leadership can government programs achieve their intended purpose of transforming lives and eliminating poverty across the country.

The writer works with the Uganda Media Centre.