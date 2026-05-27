Uganda: Health Alert - U. S. Embassy Kampala, Uganda - May 26, 2026

press release

The Department of State updated the Uganda Travel Advisory to Level 4 and advises U.S. citizens Do Not Travel to Uganda due to the Ebola outbreak. The Department also advises Americans not to travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

On May 15, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Level 1 (Practice Usual Precautions) Travel Health Notice for Ebola for Uganda.

Due to the Ebola outbreak, Uganda has limited crossings at the border with DRC and temporarily closed some markets:

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On May 21, 2026, the Uganda National Task Force on Ebola Virus Disease communicated that Uganda intends to limit traffic crossing the Uganda-DRC border.

Only essential traffic will be permitted for the next four weeks.

All public passenger service on bus transport, public transport, flights, and Semliki River ferries is suspended. Goods and food transport are excepted.

Uganda will also suspend weekly markets in high-risk districts for the next four weeks.

Travel to the U.S.

Review the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) information on what travelers need to know about returning to the United States from DRC, Uganda, and South Sudan.

Actions to Take:

Review the CDC Travelers' Health Page for Uganda , which includes information on Ebola.

Review the CDC Travelers' Health Page for the Democratic Republic of the Congo

If at risk for Ebola, alert your healthcare provider if you are experiencing symptoms consistent with Ebola to receive guidance prior to presenting for care.

Continue to take malaria prophylaxis as recommended, as the symptoms of malaria can mimic symptoms of Ebola, leading to preventable health scares.

Monitor your health for 21 days following travel if you traveled to an area experiencing an Ebola outbreak.

If you are a U.S. citizen or national planning to travel to the United States, contact your airline to confirm your flight and route.

Review the CDC webpage on the Ebola Current Situation .

Read the Department of Homeland Security Alert on Enhanced Ebola Screening.

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Review the CDC Title 42 Order .

Review Consular Information for Americans Regarding the Ebola Outbreak .

Notify friends and family of your safety.

Have a plan to depart in case of emergency.

Have travel documents up to date and easily accessible.

Review the U.S. Embassy country page for general health information.

Refer to the Embassy's list of medical providers.

Check with your travel insurance provider about medical evacuation options should you fall ill while overseas.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Uganda

1577 Ggaba Road

Kampala, Uganda

+256-312-306-001 / +256-414-306-001 / +256-414-259-791

https://ug.usembassy.gov

State Department - Consular Affairs

888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444

Uganda Country Information

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