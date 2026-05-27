Kenya: Ai News Anchors and Smart Newsrooms - What Kenya Can Learn From China

Qingdao — Kenyan journalists visiting China have been given a rare glimpse into a fast-changing media world where artificial intelligence is now helping produce news, films and digital content at a speed never seen before.

I am among a delegation of 30 Kenyan journalists currently taking part in a media exchange programme organised by the Research and Training Institute of the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) in China.

The seminar, running from May 18 to May 31 in Beijing and Qingdao, focuses on international media cooperation in the era of AI, bringing together discussions on how technology is reshaping journalism and broadcasting.

During visits to media institutions and technology centres in Beijing, the Kenyan delegation witnessed how some Chinese media houses are already using AI-powered news presenters capable of reading bulletins almost like real human anchors.

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The technology has attracted global attention because the AI anchors can work continuously, speak multiple languages and deliver breaking news instantly.

However, the innovation has also sparked debate among journalists and audiences, with many people still preferring the emotional connection and authenticity that comes with human presenters.

"We believe technology should support journalists, not replace them," one media executive told the Kenyan delegation during discussions in Beijing.

The official added that AI is mainly being used to "improve efficiency, speed up content production and help journalists analyse large amounts of information quickly."

The Kenyan journalists also learned how artificial intelligence is increasingly being used in film production, animation and digital storytelling in China.

Some AI-generated videos and movie scenes shown during the visits appeared so realistic that it became difficult to tell whether they had been created by humans or machines.

But even as AI adoption grows rapidly, concerns remain about misinformation, fake content and the future role of creative professionals.

The discussions closely mirror growing conversations in Kenya, where newsrooms are increasingly exploring AI tools for writing, editing, video production and audience engagement.

The China experience has also raised important questions about whether Kenyan media houses are prepared for the fast-changing digital future.

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With audiences rapidly moving online and competition for attention increasing, many media organisations in Kenya are under pressure to adopt new technologies while still protecting credibility and public trust.

According to organisers from the NRTA Research and Training Institute, "the programme aims to strengthen media cooperation and knowledge exchange between China and African countries including Kenya."

Despite the rapid AI growth witnessed in China, many of the Kenyan journalists noted that audiences still value the human side of storytelling.

"There is something technology still cannot fully replace human emotion, lived experience and authentic storytelling," Senior Daily Nation Editor Patrick Lang'at observed during the seminar.

As artificial intelligence continues transforming global journalism, the big question emerging from Beijing is no longer whether AI will change media but whether newsrooms that ignore it can survive the future.