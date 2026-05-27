East Africa: Smart Glasses Trigger Privacy, Surveillance Fears Across East Africa

The rapid rise of artificial intelligence-powered smart glasses is triggering fresh privacy and surveillance concerns across East Africa, with cybersecurity experts warning that regulation and public awareness are failing to keep pace with the technology's adoption.

The debate has intensified following allegations that a Russian vlogger used Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses to secretly record intimate encounters with women in Kenya and Ghana before posting the footage online for commercial gain, prompting investigations and renewed scrutiny of wearable AI devices.

Industry experts say the incident highlights the growing risks posed by smart glasses, which are increasingly entering the consumer mainstream with capabilities to record, analyze and instantly share data in real time.

"Smart glasses are no longer niche gadgets or futuristic devices," said Allan Juma, Lead Cyber Security Engineer at ESET.

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"They are becoming mainstream consumer technology, yet awareness, regulation and governance are lagging dangerously behind."

Global demand for the devices has surged sharply over the past year.

EssilorLuxottica and META reportedly sold more than seven million Ray-Ban and Oakley smart glasses in 2025, tripling sales recorded over the previous two years as AI-enabled wearables gained wider adoption.

The devices combine cameras, microphones, speakers and artificial intelligence software capable of analyzing surroundings in real time. Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses, for instance, feature a 12-megapixel camera that allows users to discreetly capture photos and videos while moving through public spaces.

Privacy advocates warn the technology is creating an imbalance between those recording and those unknowingly being recorded.

Concerns around the technology have intensified following investigations by international media organizations.

In January, the BBC documented a case involving a woman covertly filmed at a beach, with the footage later attracting nearly one million online views.

By May, the broadcaster reported another incident in which a victim was allegedly asked to pay for the removal of intimate footage shared online.

A separate investigation by Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet also alleged that footage captured through smart glasses was being routed to human contractor teams for review, potentially exposing private moments captured in homes, workplaces and other sensitive environments.

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The controversy has also renewed focus on Nairobi-based outsourcing company Sama,which previously handled a major Meta content moderation contract before the partnership ended in April, resulting in more than 1,100 job losses.

Cybersecurity researchers warn that beyond privacy risks, the devices themselves may become targets for cybercriminals because they are connected Internet of Things (IoT) devices linked to cloud and social media accounts.

Despite growing concerns, legal experts argue that Kenya's Data Protection Act, 2019 already provides stronger safeguards than many citizens realize, with the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner having issued compensation orders in cases involving the unauthorized use of personal images and data.

Meanwhile, Uganda has signaled plans to review its data protection laws to better address emerging artificial intelligence technologies as governments across the region grapple with regulating rapidly evolving digital tools.

Experts are now urging citizens to remain vigilant in public spaces including banking halls, public transport and restaurants where sensitive information can easily be captured unnoticed.