Sudan: Minister of Finance Leads Sudan Delegation to AfDB Annual Meetings in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo

Minister of Finance Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim led Sudan's delegation to the 2026 Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank (AfDB), hosted by the Republic of the Congo in Brazzaville from May 24 to 29, 2026. The meetings brought together governors and alternate governors of the African Development Bank and the African Development Fund, alongside heads of state and government, representatives of the private sector, and international and regional organizations.

A range of priority economic and development issues are being discussed during the meetings, primarily ways to mobilize resources and raise capital to support sustainable development efforts and promote structural transformation of member states' economies, thereby contributing to economic growth and financial stability across the African continent.

Brazzaville witnessed on Tuesday the official opening session of the meetings, attended by the President of the Republic of the Congo, along with the Presidents of the Central African Republic and Gabon, the Prime Minister of Burundi, and the President of the African Development Bank, Sidi Ould Tah.

The Minister also participated in the closed joint session of the Steering Committee and the Board of Governors, during which the meeting agenda was approved and the topics to be presented at the Governors' session scheduled for Wednesday, May 27, 2026, were adopted.

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He further took part in the meeting of Constituency No. 15, which includes Sudan, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and Gabon, where the constituency's Executive Director, Siddig Mohamed Al-Obeid, presented the annual report on its activities.

Participants underscored the importance of supporting employment opportunities within the Bank for the benefit of constituency countries and increasing their allocated quotas.

The Sudanese side also stressed the need to review third-party financing mechanisms and enhance the role of governments in managing and implementing development projects.

Member states also reviewed efforts to mobilize resources and strengthen national revenues in support of economic development pathways.